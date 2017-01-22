Vrbata ( four points) helps Coyotes past Lightning

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes made a free-agent splash this offseason by signing defenseman Alex Goligoski and forward Jamie McGinn, but their bargain shopping for a familiar face is paying the biggest dividends this season.

Veteran right winger Radim Vrbata matched a career high with four points (a goal and three assists), rookie Christian Fischer became the 11th Coyotes player to score in his NHL debut and Arizona equaled a season high for goals in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Gila River Arena.

Martin Hanzal, Tobias Rieder and Michel Stone also scored for Arizona, which got 45 saves from Mike Smith to snap a four-game losing streak. Smith is 5-0-2 when saving 40 or more shots.

The line of Rieder, Hanzal and Vrbata accounted for 10 points.

"We moved the puck well and we supported it," Vrbata said. "We made those little plays where you can keep your speed and you're playing fast. It's fun to play this way."

Ben Bishop stopped only 12 of 17 shots for the Lightning before he was pulled after two periods in favor of Andrei Vasilevskiy (six saves).

Cedric Paquette, Vladislav Namestnikov and Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay, which is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

"We didn't deserve points tonight," Tampa coach Jon Cooper said. "We're not in a position where we're stealing points. We have to work for everything we're getting and sometimes we're working and not getting them, but you can't work like we did in the first couple periods and expect to get them."

Rieder put the Coyotes on top at 8:05 of the first period when he took a feed from Vrbata on the left wing and beat Bishop inside the far post from a difficult angle just above the goal line. It was Rieder's ninth goal of the season and broke a 10-game scoring drought.

Vrbata widened the lead to 2-0 when he beat Bishop to the short side from the left circle with Hanzal setting a screen. It was Vrbata's team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Tampa Bay got one back when Paquette cleaned up Gabriel Dumont's rebound by beating Smith high to the glove side with 1:11 left in the first period. Smith made the initial save on Dumont with his blocker glove, but defenseman Jakob Chychrun couldn't tie up Dumont's stick or clear the rebound.

The Lightning's fourth-ranked power play got a four-minute opportunity midway through the second period when Coyotes center Peter Holland retaliated by punching Ondrej Palat after Palat leveled him along the boards. The Lightning could not cash in.

"That one hurt but I thought the power-play chance we got at the start of the game was the big one," Cooper said. "We weren't working and that kind of set the tone for the game."

Stone restored a two-goal lead for the Coyotes on a power play at 14:56 of the third period.

Vrbata lined up a shot from the top of the circle, but the puck struck Hanzal in front as he tried to set a screen. It caromed right to Stone at the left circle and he slapped it in the open net for his first goal of the season and a 3-1 lead.

Fischer made it 4-1 at 16:25 on a pretty passing play with Alex Burmistrov and McGinn. McGinn found Fischer on the right wing and Fischer beat Bishop high to the glove side.

"It's nice to get that one under the belt," Fischer said. "To get that first one out of the way and to get more and more comfortable as the game wears on, I think it just grows my confidence. I'm excited to see where it could take me."

Hanzal made it 5-1 at 19:44 of the second period when he took a cross-crease pass from Vrbata and tucked it inside the post.

Namestnikov scored at 9:45 of the third period off a feed from Valtteri Filppula's initial shot. Palat added a power-play goal with 5:42 left off a cross-ice pass from Tyler Johnson.

NOTES: RW Christian Fischer made his NHL debut one day after the Coyotes recalled him from Tucson of the American Hockey League. He played with C Alex Burmistrov and LW Jamie McGinn. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal was back in the lineup after missing the last two games while attending to a family matter. ... Coyotes RW Jordan Martinook missed the game with an upper-body injury. ... Lightning D Victor Hedman returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with an undisclosed illness. ... Lightning D Jason Garrison missed the game because of illness. ... The Lightning placed RW Erik Condra on waivers for the second time this season. If he clears, he'll be reassigned to Syracuse of the AHL. ... Lightning C Steven Stamkos (knee surgery) is out at least until March, C Brayden Point (upper body) is out until February, RW Ryan Callahan (upper body) is out two more weeks and RW J.T. Brown (upper body) is day-to-day. ... Coyotes LW Max Domi (hand) is out until after the All-Star break and C Brad Richardson (broken right tibia and fibula) is out of his cast, but the team still has not set a timeline for his return.