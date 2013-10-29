Preview: Lightning at Devils

The Tampa Bay Lightning already have posted the most wins in franchise history in October, and they can add another before the month ends when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The Lightning have won three straight and eight of 10 since a season-opening loss to Boston on Oct. 3, while the Devils are 2-1-1 over the last four contests after going winless in their first seven. Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos, named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday, has scored eight goals in his last eight games.

Stamkos and linemate Martin St. Louis each have five multi-point performances, while only two of their 15 combined goals have come on the power play. The Devils placed goaltender Cory Schneider (lower body) - as well as captain Bryce Salvador (foot) - on injured reserve Monday, meaning Martin Brodeur and his 37-16-3 lifetime record against Tampa Bay will be in net. New Jersey rallied late in the third period to beat Boston 4-3 on Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (8-3-0): Tampa Bay has scored 12 goals in three games since being shut out by Boston - three each by Stamkos and St. Louis - and is 4-for-13 with the man advantage during that stretch. The Lightning have killed off 23-of-24 power plays since giving up three goals against Pittsburgh. Ben Bishop, who sports a .914 save percentage, likely will get the start as he looks to enhance his 7-1-0 record after getting the day off in the 4-3 shootout victory over Florida on Sunday.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (2-5-4): A big part of New Jersey’s improvement of late has been the power play, where it is 8-for-25 over the last five games after going 1-for-15 in the first six. Defenseman Marek Zidlicky had one of four man-advantage goals against Boston on Saturday and is tied for the team lead in points with the 41-year-old Jaromir Jagr with nine. Keith Kinkaid was recalled Monday to back up Brodeur, who has struggled out of the gate with a 3.32 goals-against average and .871 save percentage.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay C Nate Thompson scored four of his seven goals in three games against New Jersey last season.

2. Jagr is 10th on the all-time list with 683 goals, seven behind former teammate Mario Lemieux and nine back of Tampa Bay GM Steve Yzerman.

3. The Lightning have won all four of their games in extra time - two in overtime and two in shootouts.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Devils 1