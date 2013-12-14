Preview: Lightning at Devils

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to end their six-game road winless streak when they visit the struggling New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The Lightning, who are 0-4-2 during their slump away from home, visit Detroit on Sunday before a trip to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Tampa Bay is led by 38-year-old captain Martin St. Louis, who scored the shootout winner Thursday and boasts 30 points, while 41-year-old Jaromir Jagr has enjoyed a strong start with 26 to pace the Devils.

New Jersey fell to 1-4-1 over its last six games on Friday, when it fell behind by three goals in the first period and dropped a 3-2 decision at Pittsburgh. The Devils have allowed 20 goals in six contests this month, with Cory Schneider and Martin Brodeur sharing the goaltending duties. The Lightning are likely to see Brodeur, who is 38-16-3 lifetime against them, as they try to extend a four-game point streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (18-10-3): Rookie right wing Nikita Kucherov has not shown any fear in his first eight NHL games, registering 22 shots on goal and scoring three times – twice in the last two contests. Kucherov has been playing on the third line with center Nate Thompson and J.T. Brown, the trio that produced the only goal in the 2-1 shootout win over Detroit on Thursday. Top defenseman Victor Hedman, who has missed three games with a lower-body injury, is not expected back for at least another week.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (12-15-6): New Jersey looked to be turning the corner three weeks ago with triumphs at Anaheim and Los Angeles, but it has won only three of 11 contests since – two in overtime. Jagr and the 37-year-old Patrik Elias, who has a five-game point streak, lead the team in scoring while the Devils need more production from Michael Ryder, Adam Henrique and Damien Brunner. Help could come from left wing Ryane Clowe, who is close to a return after missing two months with a concussion.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay D Radko Gudas is fourth in the league in hits with 108, including 20 in the last three games.

2. Elias is 89th on the all-time scoring list with 950 points and St. Louis is 91st with 942.

3. New Jersey has won six of the last nine meetings, including a 2-1 triumph at home on Oct. 29.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Devils 1