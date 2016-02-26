Preview: Lightning at Devils

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in striking distance of first place in the Atlantic Division and a slump away from being out of playoff position as they begin a four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Lightning picked themselves off the mat after a rough stretch to win four straight contests and pull within five points of Florida in the division.

“We know what this group is capable of when we are playing at our best, and I don’t think we are at our best right now,” Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos told reporters, after extending his goal-scoring streak to four games in a 2-1 victory over Arizona on Tuesday. “But, it’s encouraging that we are finding ways to win not being at our best.” The Lightning could get leading point producer Nikita Kucherov (49 points) back from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury against the Devils, who have lost four of their last five after a 6-1 loss at Columbus on Wednesday. New Jersey is one point behind Pittsburgh for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but has played three more games. Cory Schneider was pulled early Thursday, so he could be back in net against Tampa Bay.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (34-22-4): Stamkos has been a more productive player since moving back to center with Ryan Callahan and Alex Killorn on his wings. The trio has combined to record eight goals and eight assists in the past five games as Callahan snapped out of a deep slump with three goals and three assists in that span and Stamkos increased his team-high total to 26 tallies. Ben Bishop is expected to be back in net after being rested Tuesday and has impressive numbers against the Devils (4-2-0, 1.46 goals-against average, .946 save percentage).

ABOUT THE DEVILS (30-25-7): New Jersey allowed 19 goals combined over the last five games after surrendering 10 during a solid 4-1-2 stretch that had the Devils thinking playoffs. Reid Boucher, who has collected 10 points (five goals) in 20 games since being recalled, had the only goal for New Jersey on Thursday. Lee Stempniak has cooled off of late, but leads the team with 41 points, while Kyle Palmieri (40) has a team-high 23 goals after netting three in five games and Adam Henrique (38) is slumping with one assist in his last six contests.

1. Stamkos is slated to play his 553rd game, passing Brad Richards for fourth on the Lightning’s all-time list.

2. The Devils allowed three goals in the first period for the first time this season Thursday.

3. Tampa Bay F Jonathan Marchessault has registered a goal and three assists in the last four games since rejoining the lineup.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Devils 2