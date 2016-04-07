Preview: Lightning at Devils

(Updated: RECASTS sentence 2)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty to worry about over the next few weeks, but making the playoffs is not one of them after clinching a spot Tuesday despite dropping a 3-2 decision against the New York Rangers. The injury plagued Lightning attempt to seal home-ice advantage in the first round with a victory when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

“I know it’s a sour note because we lost the game,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper told reporters after his team posted 41 shots on goal Tuesday. “But ultimately we can sit back and say our season is not ending Saturday. And we’re really excited about that.” Captain Steven Stamkos (blood clot) is out 1-to-3 months and defenseman Anton Stralman (broken fibula) is lost indefinitely while Norris Trophy candidate Victor Hedman (upper body) and forward Ryan Callahan (lower body) could miss the rest of the regular season for the Lightning. Tampa Bay goes after the three-game sweep against New Jersey this season after outscoring them 7-1 in the first two. The Devils have dropped five of six (1-4-1) and need to avoid losing the final two to remain better than .500.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (45-30-5): Callahan and Hedman are considered day-to-day while others could possibly be rested with minor injuries after a physical game against the Rangers. Tampa Bay has dropped four of six games and allowed 17 goals since the dependable Stralman went down, but could have Ben Bishop (34-21-4, 2.06 goals-against) back in net Thursday after he was rested last time out. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 65 points - one better than Stamkos – and Brian Boyle has scored twice in the last three games.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (37-35-8): Veteran forward Patrik Elias returned to the lineup for the first time since December after undergoing knee surgery and played 14:15 in the 3-1 loss at Buffalo on Tuesday. “Physically, it was fine,” Elias told reporters. “Hockey-wise, a little rusty on a couple of the plays passing and shooting, obviously, but overall not bad for a first game back.” Kyle Palmieri has gone six games without a goal as he sits on a career-high 29 and Adam Henrique is three points shy of his career-best 51 in 2011-12.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils have managed only eight goals in the last six games and stand last in the league in scoring (2.19).

2. Tampa Bay LW Ondrej Palat has registered 20 points in 20 games since posting a goal and an assist at New Jersey in a 4-0 victory Feb. 26.

3. New Jersey G Keith Kinkaid is expected to get the start Thursday while G Cory Schneider is slated to play the season finale against Toronto on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Devils 1