Devils 3, Lightning 0: Dainius Zubrus scored a pair of goals in the third period and Martin Brodeur turned aside 33 shots for his 124th career shutout as New Jersey defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Damien Brunner also scored his third goal in three contests and Jaromir Jagr added two assists for New Jersey, which won for only the second time in seven games. Brodeur earned his third shutout of the season and the Devils’ fifth overall.

Anders Lindback made 16 saves for the Lightning, who went 0-of-3 on the power play and are winless in their last seven road games (0-5-2). Tampa Bay saw its four-game point streak end and has scored once in two losses to the Devils this season.

Brodeur stopped 14 shots in the middle session, including a dazzling glove save on captain Martin St. Louis at the 5:45 mark. Brunner gave New Jersey a lead with 4:23 left in the second, taking a long pass from defenseman Eric Gelinas up the middle and beating Lindback after a nifty move.

The Devils doubled the lead 6:44 into the third after Jagr jumped on a Lightning turnover behind the net and fed Zubrus, who was alone in front. Zubrus delivered his seventh of the season less than three minutes later, poking in a loose puck at the left post after a shot by Jagr.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brodeur has 39 victories and six shutouts against Tampa Bay in 65 career appearances. … Tampa Bay LW Pierre-Cedric Labrie was back in the lineup after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. … New Jersey has won seven of last 10 meetings, including a 2-1 triumph at home on Oct. 29.