Kinkaid gets first win as Devils ground Lightning

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Devils rookie goaltender Keith Kinkaid made sure he collected a puck from the ice at the Prudential Center on Friday night, symbolizing his first victory as an NHL goalie, but he wasn’t sure if the one he had near his locker after the game was in fact the one that he stopped three times in the shootout to secure the victory.

“It was one of the best moments of my life,” said Kinkaid, who stopped 26 shots in regulation and overtime, then added another three saves in the shootout to preserve the Devils’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. “I celebrated with my teammates, but it’s a great accomplishment to get the first one. Hopefully it’s just the beginning and I can eventually talk about a regulation win.”

Kinkaid came close to earning his first NHL win twice, but lost in shootouts to Chicago on Dec. 9 and the New York Islanders last Monday. But when he turned aside Jonathan Drouin’s shot in the third round of the shootout, the win was finally his.

Devils center Patrik Elias snapped out of a deep scoring slump with a pretty spinning backhanded goal in the first period, then scored the lone goal in the shootout to help lead his club to the victory over the first-place Lightning.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Devils

“Sometimes, you make a play like that and it goes in,” said Elias, who just returned to action after missing five games with a groin injury and had only five points in his last 14 games prior to Friday night. “Sometimes, it doesn‘t. I was happy that the luck was finally on my side. It was very important to get up on them because they’re a very good team, at the top of the league. I knew we were ready to play tonight. We made this a big game.”

The victory enabled the Devils (12-16-6) to halt a five-game winless streak. It was only the third victory in the last 14 games for New Jersey, which is in the middle of a rare four-game home stand. It was only the Devils’ second shootout victory in their last 19 tries.

Center Adam Henrique got the Devils on the scoreboard first with a power-play goal just three minutes into the game and Elias pushed the lead to 2-0.

Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos scored his 19th goal of the season on a rebound of right winger Ryan Callahan’s shot with five minutes left in the second period to make it 2-1 before right winger Nikita Kucherov tied the game at 2 with just 40 seconds left in the game after Tampa pulled the goaltender for the extra skater.

“I didn’t see it, but I felt it squeak through,” Kinkaid said. “It felt like deja vu all over again, but we were fortunate to get it to the shootout and get the win. Nothing comes easy for me. This was tough.”

Kinkaid stopped Stamkos, Kucherov and finally Drouin in the shootout to preserve the win and send the Lightning (20-10-4), who lost for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Evgeni Nabokov made 16 saves in goal for the Lightning.

”Points are very valuable,“ Callahan said. ”You can’t just throw one away like that. The shootout is pretty much a crap shoot, but that was a very valuable point we let get away. We have to get that one. I thought we worked hard to get it.

“The start wasn’t great, but we worked hard to get that extra point. We got some good looks there. We just need to put some pucks in the net. Our power play has to score there if we want to be one of the best teams in the league.”

NOTES: The Devils, who have been plagued by injuries from the start of training camp, lost another key player on Thursday when it was learned that promising rookie D Damon Severson would miss the next four to five weeks with a non-displaced hairline fracture of his left ankle. Severson was among the leaders in rookie defenseman scoring with four goals and 12 points. ... The Devils also placed LW Dainius Zubrus on the injured list with leg lacerations. Zubrus had missed the last five games because of the injury. He had played in 123 straight games before the injury. ... The Devils also announced that D Adam Larsson was assigned to Albany of the AHL for conditioning. Larsson had missed the last eight games because of a severe case of the mumps. ... Lightning starting G Ben Bishop missed the game with a lower-body injury, forcing Tampa Bay to use 39-year-old Evgeni Nabokov in goal. ... Promising rookie Andrei Vasilevskiy got the start in his NHL debut, a 3-1 win over Philadelphia last Tuesday. ... Lightning C Tyler Johnson, the team’s second leading scorer with 10 goals and 33 points, missed Friday night’s game with a stomach virus.