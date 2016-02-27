Lightning stay on hot streak with 4-0 win

NEWARK, N.J. -- On the surface, the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils have a similar outlook: Both are looking toward the near future.

The underlying difference, though, is what the Lightning and Devils are focused on.

The Lightning are fixated on the spring and the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Devils are nervously awaiting what could transpire by Monday afternoon’s NHL trade deadline.

“We’re getting better,” Lightning center Steven Stamkos after he and left winger Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist to lead the surging Lightning to a 4-0 win over the Devils at the Prudential Center on Friday night.

Right winger Ryan Callahan had two assists and left winger Alex Killorn and defenseman Matt Carle added goals for Tampa Bay (35-22-4), which has won five straight.

“It was a solid, all-around effort,” Stamkos said. “We played the right way and got rewarded.”

Goaltender Ben Bishop made 18 saves for his third shutout of the season.

The Devils (30-26-7) suffered their second straight loss and fifth in their last six overall. New Jersey trails Pittsburgh by one point for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot, but speculation persists that general manager Ray Shero might deal some of the team’s free agents before Monday afternoon’s trade deadline.

“We have 19 games to make the playoffs,” said Devils goaltender Cory Schneider, who stopped 31 of 35 shots despite being under siege for much of the game.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions went into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead on the strength of Killorn’s 11th goal of the season at 15:36. Essentially, Killorn had a half-empty net to shoot at as the Devils were consumed with Stamkos in front.

Palat converted New Jersey right winger Lee Stempniak’s defensive zone turnover into his seventh goal of the season to double Tampa’s lead to 2-0 at 13:02 of the second period. Then 5:52 later, Stamkos pushed the advantage to 3-0 with his 27th goal of the season by redirecting a point shot from defenseman Anton Stralman.

“A lot of things went right,” Stamkos said. “When you have the puck, you feel more comfortable in your game. We’ve been on a good streak and hopefully we can continue.”

All four of Tampa Bay’s goals were scored at even strength. The Lightning were unable to convert on any of their six power plays, but they did kill New Jersey’s only man advantage.

“They have some skill guys over there and they made plays,” Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri said. “They capitalized on some of our errors.”

Carle produced the only goal of the third period, his second of the season, to cap the scoring.

The Lightning and Devils will meet twice more this season on April 2 in Tampa Bay and April 7 in Newark.

NOTES: The announced attendance was 15,968. ... Tampa Bay signed D Braydon Coburn to a three-year extension worth $11.1 million on Friday. ... Devils coach John Hynes said LW Michael Cammalleri experienced a setback as he recuperates from an upper-body injury and the possibility exists that he could miss the rest of the season. He has 14 goals and 24 assists in 42 games this season. ... New Jersey scratched Seth Helgeson and D Eric Gelinas. C Jacob Josefson missed the game because of illness. ... Tampa Bay scratched D Jason Garrison, D Matt Taormina and RW Erik Condra. ... Boston, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and the New York Rangers had scouts listed on the Prudential Center press box seating chart for the game. Flyers president Paul Holmgren was also included. The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Monday.