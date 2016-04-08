Drouin makes triumphant return to Lightning

NEWARK, N.J. -- It is not a secret that the Tampa Bay Lightning has lost significant pieces on the eve of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They may have added one, too.

Jonathan Drouin scored his first NHL goal in 127 days to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday.

“Going into the game you don’t think about that,” said Drouin, who had been at the Lightning’s American Hockey League affiliate in Syracuse since March 7 after he initially refusing to report and was suspended in January. “You think about playing a good game and being in the right spots and for a goal to do in today as first game back is definitely nice and really exciting.”

Erik Condra, Cedric Paquette and Valtteri Filppula scored for Tampa Bay (46-30-5), while Ben Bishop made 20 saves.

The win over New Jersey (37-36-8) allowed the Lightning to clinch second place in the Atlantic Division. It also allowed Tampa Bay to snap a two-game slide. Overall, the Lightning have lost three of their last five with one game left in their regular season.

“It’s nice to clinch home ice,” Tampa Bay defenseman Matt Carle said.

Keith Kinkaid made 18 saves and Sergey Kalinin scored both Devils goals. New Jersey has lost four straight, and has one game remaining in its 2015-16 season.

“We did some good things but I don’t know if we did enough really get the win,” the Devils’ Travis Zajac said. “We definitely battled and we definitely worked. We didn’t create enough in the first and second to get a few more opportunities.”

The Lightning struck early as Condra recorded his sixth of the season 5:46 into the game.

Condra’s goal highlighted an opening period in which Tampa Bay outshot New Jersey 10-3 and went into the intermission with a 1-0 lead. After New Jersey recorded the game’s first three shots in the opening 1:11, Tampa Bay dominated play for the remainder of the period. All three Devils shots occurred when Andrej Sustr served a hooking minor beginning at 37 seconds.

“We worked hard but in that period I think we were trying to drive wide and I think we had time to pull up and make some plays,” Zajac said. “We were more one and done that period. That’s why you didn’t see us get too much zone time.”

New Jersey recorded its first five even strength shots on goal four minutes in the second, the most dangerous being Bobby Farnham’s breakaway which forced Bishop to make a pad save.

The Devils’ attack paid dividends when Kalinin drew New Jersey even with his seventh goal of the season at 7:16. Kalinin’s goal was the culmination of a sequence which began with Stephen Gionta winning an offensive zone faceoff back to John Moore, who fired a shot that Kalinin tipped.

“In the second period and the third, there was a lot of times we drove deep, checked up, stopped and hit some late players and I think it opened up,” John Hynes said. “Particularly in the second period. It gave us a few more opportunities and puck possession play in the offensive zone.”

The tie lasted for all of 7 minutes, 16 seconds.

Tampa Bay regained the lead after Paquette scored his sixth of the season at 14:45. Paquette’s goal finished a sequence in which Filppula carried the puck from the neutral zone and into the offensive zone before finding his linemate with a cross ice feed for a quick snap shot.

Drouin put the game away 3:50 into the third with his third goal of the season. The goal, a slap shot from the right wing, was his first since a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 2.

“I kind of blacked out a little bit,” Drouin said. “Just emotions going through your body and really happy and definitely a big goal in the game, too.”

Kalinin’s second of the game at 9:26 cut the deficit to 3-2. Filppula’s empty netter with 47 seconds left ended the scoring.

“He looks like one with some upside,” Hynes said of Kalinin. “He’s a big, strong kid. I think he’s adapted well to the North American game. He’s still a little bit of an enigma in the sense of what is his defining identity going to be as a player. But you can see the size, he’s got some hockey sense -- he competes well -- and we think he’s had a pretty good first year here in the NHL. What’s the next step? Is it a penalty killer? Is it a power play guy? Is there more offense in there? That’s to be determined.”

The announced attendance was 15,536.

NOTES: Prior to the game, Tampa Bay announced LW Jonathan Drouin and D Matt Taormina had been called up from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. The Lightning also announced D Slater Koekkoek had been sent down to Syracuse. Drouin split time between Tampa Bay and Syracuse this season. He has eight points (two goals and six assists) in 19 games with the Lightning, and 11 goals and 13 points in 17 games with Syracuse. Drouin was suspended in January for failing to report to Syracuse before finally going to the AHL affiliate March 7. In 89 NHL games entering Thursday, Drouin has six goals and 34 assists for 40 points. ... Lightning D Anton Stralman, D Victor Hedman, F Ryan Callahan, F Steven Stamkos missed the game because of injury or illness. ... Tampa Bay scratched C Jonathan Marchessault. ... The Devils scratched D Jon Merrill, D David Warsofsky, LW Tuomo Ruutu and LW Blake Pietila. ... New Jersey RW Jordin Tootoo missed the game because of injury.