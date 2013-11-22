Preview: Lightning at Ducks

After suffering their fifth straight setback (0-3-2) and first home loss in horrific fashion, the Anaheim Ducks look to stop the bleeding on Friday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr scored with 61 seconds remaining in regulation before Anaheim netted an own-goal in overtime in New Jersey’s 4-3 triumph on Wednesday. The Ducks look to rebound against Tampa Bay, which benefited from three-point performances from Valtteri Filppula and captain Martin St. Louis in a 5-1 rout over Anaheim on Nov. 14.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf missed that contest with an upper-body injury while several Ducks players were plagued by the flu. Tampa Bay’s players might not actually be sick, but they likely feel that way after suffering lopsided losses in each of the first three contests of their four-game road trip. San Jose breezed to a 5-1 triumph on Thursday over the Lightning, who have been outscored by a 16-6 margin on the trek.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SUN (Tampa Bay), FSPT (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (14-8-0): Tyler Johnson once again provided a bright spot for Tampa Bay, scoring his fifth goal of the season on Thursday to extend his point streak to four games. After Anders Lindback struggled versus San Jose, Ben Bishop is expected to be back in net as he attempts to match Chicago’s Corey Crawford for an NHL-leading 14th victory. Bishop received an early exit on Saturday after yielding three goals on 14 shots in a 6-3 loss to Phoenix before getting battered again in a 5-2 setback to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (15-6-3): Anaheim added a bit of sandpaper to its game by acquiring gritty veteran Tim Jackman from Calgary on Thursday for a sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft. The 32-year-old has collected 654 penalty minutes in 400 NHL games over 10 seasons - including the past four with the Flames. Speaking of veterans, Saku Koivu admitted that he’s experiencing occasional dizziness as he deals with his first known concussion.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks will hold “Scott Niedermayer Night” on Friday to celebrate the newly inducted Hockey Hall-of-Famer. The former Conn Smythe recipient will participate in the ceremonial puck drop among other festivities.

2. Filppula has nine goals, matching his output from last season.

3. Anaheim has yielded five power-play goals in its last 12 opportunities.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Lightning 2