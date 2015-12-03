Lightning slip past Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After leading the NHL in goals last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning demonstrated that a team can rely on something other than powerful offense to win.

Right winger Jonathan Marchessault’s third career goal gave the Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at the Honda Center.

Left winger Jonathan Drouin, playing for the first time in nearly three weeks, added his second of the season for the Lightning (12-11-3). Goalie Ben Bishop stopped 32 shots, helping Tampa Bay break a two-game losing streak.

Drouin attributed the Lightning’s success to Bishop’s goaltending and the penalty-killing unit, which defused all four of the Ducks’ power plays.

“The PK was outstanding,” Drouin said. “We made it hard for them to come into our zone. They got some good shots, but ‘Bish’ was there tonight.”

Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler, who plays the point on the power play, agreed.

“We had our opportunities,” Fowler said. “I think our power play could have done a better job of creating some momentum for our team. That’s on me, as well. Their goaltender played well, and that was the difference.”

The Ducks (9-12-5) lost for the fourth time in six games despite right winger Corey Perry’s ninth goal of the season.

“We did a good job,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We just didn’t score the goals. If you’re looking for a territorial edge, I thought we outplayed them. But in the end, we have to come up with a win. That seems to be eluding us on a regular basis.”

Anaheim had a chance to tie the score with 12 seconds to play when Fowler fired a slap shot from the right point. However, the puck deflected off one of the Lightning players and hit the right post.

“We were right there with them,” Perry said. “With that one bounce at the end of the game, it could’ve been a different story.”

Tampa Bay broke a 1-1 tie with 3:38 left in the second period on a power-play goal after officials nullified two earlier attempts.

With defenseman Clayton Stoner in the penalty box for cross-checking, Marchessault received Drouin’s pass from behind the net and quickly flicked the puck past goalie John Gibson for his second of the season and his third in 13 career games at 16:22.

Before Marchessault scored, the Lightning saw two tiebreaking goals disallowed within eight minutes. Right winger Nikita Kucherov deflected a high shot past Gibson at 7:15 of the second period, but a video review showed the blade of Kucherov’s stick above his left shoulder.

Then at 14:54, seven seconds after Stoner went to the penalty box, left winger Alex Killorn appeared to score from the slot. However, Lightning defenseman Ryan Callahan dumped Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm into Gibson, and the resulting goaltender-interference call nullified Killorn’s goal.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper challenged the latter ruling, which video replay upheld.

“He fell over my leg, I thought, if anything,” Callahan said. “But it is what it is, and it didn’t affect the game.”

Drouin, who missed the previous six games because of an undisclosed injury, gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 2:35 of the second period. After Gibson deflected defenseman Jason Garrison’s shot, Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov secured the rebound and made a quick pass to Drouin, who converted a wrist shot in front of the crease.

Nearly two minutes later, Perry’s goal tied the score. Center Ryan Getzlaf tipped a loose puck in the crease to Perry, who dragged a short-range wrist shot inside the right post at 4:15.

“The second period was a little sloppy,” Fowler said. “We seemed to be stuck in our own end a lot. That’s a team with a lot of firepower, and when you give teams like that opportunities, they make you pay.”

Tampa Bay had a chance to take an early lead in the first period, when the Lightning played 3 minutes, 17 seconds with a man advantage, including 43 seconds in a five-on-three situation. Stoner received a holding penalty at 4:45, then center Shawn Horcoff followed him into the penalty box for cross-checking at 6:02.

However, Anaheim’s penalty killers, who entered the game leading the NHL with a success rate of 87.5 percent, held the Lightning to one shot on goal in the lengthy power play.

Gibson finished the game with 20 saves.

NOTES: Tampa Bay scratched C Tyler Johnson, LW Ondrej Palat, C Cedric Paquette and RW Joel Vermin. ... Tampa Bay recalled D Nikita Nesterov from Syracuse (AHL) and sent D Luke Witkowski to the same club Tuesday. ... Lightning D Victor Hedman needs five points for 200 in his career. ... Lightning assistant coach Steve Thomas played for the former Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in the 2003 Stanley Cup finals. ... Anaheim scratched D Korbinian Holzer, LW Patrick Maroon and G Frederik Andersen, who missed his fifth consecutive game because of the flu. ... Ducks C Nate Thompson made his season debut six months after shoulder surgery. Thompson played two games last week for San Diego (AHL) on a rehabilitation assignment. ... The Ducks returned D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL) on Tuesday, two days after recalling him from that club.