Rakell's OT goal lifts Ducks over Lightning

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks relied on their leading goal scorer to win in overtime for only the second time this season.

Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal 54 seconds into the extra session to give the Ducks a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lighting on Tuesday night at the Honda Center.

Ryan Getzlaf also scored for the Ducks (25-13-9), who received 27 saves from goaltender John Gibson in earning their seventh win in nine games.

"We were boring; there's no doubt about that," Getzlaf said. "We're playing a high-flying team and we're trying not to turn the puck over and feed their offense. We tried to let them do all their little dipsy-doodles in the neutral zone and not give up too much."

Valtteri Filppula scored for the Lightning (21-20-5), who suffered their sixth loss in eight games (2-5-1). Ben Bishop stopped 19 shots.

"We played a great game," Bishop said. "We deserved a lot better. It seemed like we had chance after chance, and we couldn't capitalize. But if we keep playing like this, we'll get points. It's all about finding a way to get points."

Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson received a penalty for hooking Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler 50 seconds into overtime.

"It was a little confidence boost going on the power play," Rakell said. "I kind of had a feeling that we were going to score."

Four seconds later, Rakell scored his team-leading 19th goal by dragging a wrist shot from the slot under the crossbar on his third shot of the game.

"Ricky can really hurt the opposition and make a contribution, and not really have a lot of chances," Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. "That's the art of a guy who can snipe."

But Rakell experienced some difficulty controlling the puck after Ryan Kesler won the draw at the left faceoff circle in Tampa Bay's zone and tapped it to the Swede, who used a screen from Getzlaf to avoid the Lightning's Cedric Paquette in skating to the slot.

"I'm just trying to jump on the puck off the faceoff," Rakell said. "The puck was a little bit behind me, so I just tried to get the puck to settle down. I just tried to reach for the puck, pull it in and snap it as quick as I could once I had it on my stick.

"There was open ice for me in the middle, and I'm not going to hesitate to shoot that one."

The Lightning had a chance to break the tie 5:46 into the third period, but a sprawling Gibson used his right leg pad to block a sweeping backhand that Gabriel Dumont fired while falling.

"You've got to feel for the guys because they all feel that two points were there for the taking," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "But we had our chances. We missed open nets, posts and everything."

Filppula's first goal in 16 games and his seventh of the season gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead 4:36 into the second period. With Gibson out of position, Filppula converted the rebound of Nikita Nesterov's slap shot from the left circle.

But 21 seconds later, Getzlaf tied the score. Paquette tried to clear the rebound of Rakell's wrist shot but Getzlaf intercepted Paquette's pass at the top of the slot, pivoted and fired a shot that ricocheted off the inside of the left post for his sixth goal.

Bishop appeared to be complaining to a referee and did not immediately notice Getzlaf gaining control of the puck.

"I just kind of looked up to fix my helmet," Bishop claimed. "Then when I looked back, it was in the net."

Despite not registering a shot on goal for the first 8:31, the Ducks had the best chance to score the first goal. Getzlaf stole the puck from Bishop behind the net and tried to stuff it inside the right post. But the puck hit the base of the post and skidded across the crease 9:25 into the game.

NOTES: Tampa Bay scratched D Jake Dotchin, D Victor Hedman and RW Joel Vermin. Hedman missed his second consecutive game because of illness. Dotchin was recalled from Syracuse (AHL). ... Lightning D Nikita Kucherov played his 250th career game. ... Lightning D Anton Stralman needs one point to reach 200 for his career. ... Anaheim scratched RW Stefan Noesen and D Shea Theodore, who were recalled from San Diego (AHL) on Tuesday, one day after being sent down. ... Ducks RW Corey Perry needs three points to reach 700 for his career.