Preview: Lightning at Flames

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to extend their winning streak on the road to five games when they visit the struggling Calgary Flames on Friday night. The Lightning started a four-game swing to Western Canada with a 4-2 victory over Vancouver on Wednesday as Valtteri Filppula recorded his fifth multi-point performance in the last seven contests with a goal and an assist. Calgary has managed only one goal in three consecutive losses and owns one victory in its previous eight contests (1-5-2).

Ben Bishop continues to shine in net for the Lightning with 21 victories, 1.89 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. Tampa Bay, which is second in the Atlantic Division, has also scored 26 times in the last eight games after being shut out by New Jersey on Dec. 14. The Flames stood 26th in goals for and 28th in goals against through Wednesday’s games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SunSports (Tampa Bay), SNET-West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (24-12-4): Filppula, who has five goals and seven assists in his previous eight games, centers a line with Alex Killorn and Teddy Purcell that had five points against Vancouver. Captain Martin St. Louis leads the team with 17 goals and 38 points, but has been shut out the last two contests while rookie linemates Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat posted four points combined. The Lightning saw power forward Ryan Malone return from injury Wednesday and veteran defenseman Sami Salo could make an appearance Friday.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (14-20-6): Calgary started its five-game homestand with a 4-3 shootout victory over St. Louis, but has been outscored 8-1 in the next three games. Jiri Hudler, who played several seasons with Filppula in Detroit, paces the Flames with 33 points and Mike Cammalleri has a team-high 12 goals – only two since the start of December. Captain Mark Giordano leads the defensemen with 17 points and is tied for third on the team overall despite missing 18 games due to injury.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay’s Johnson and Calgary C Sean Monahan are tied for second in the league among rookies with 11 goals.

2. The Flames are second in the league in blocked shots (716) and last in faceoff percentage (45.4).

3. Tampa Bay has won six of the last eight games against Calgary, including the final two of the 2004 Stanley Cup final.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Flames 2