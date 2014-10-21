Preview: Lightning at Flames

The Calgary Flames kick off a five-game homestand when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Calgary concluded its 4-2-0 road trip Sunday with a 4-1 triumph at Winnipeg as Mason Raymond scored a goal and set up two others while Johnny Gaudreau and defenseman Dennis Wideman each recorded a tally and an assist. The Flames haven’t played at home since dropping a 4-2 decision to Vancouver on Oct. 8 in their season opener.

Tampa Bay continues its five-game road trip after suffering a 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Monday. Brett Connolly forged a tie with 6:05 remaining in the third period, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins snapped it 2:40 later as the Lightning were handed their fourth straight loss in Edmonton. Tampa Bay, which is 1-1-0 on its trek, played without Victor Hedman after the Swedish defenseman sustained a fractured finger at Vancouver on Saturday that will keep him sidelined four to six weeks.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (3-2-1): Tampa Bay made Hedman’s status public Monday, the day before the 23-year-old is slated to undergo surgery. Stamkos was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday after registering a league-high five goals - including his eighth career hat trick - and an assist in three games. Jonathan Drouin made his NHL debut Monday after Alex Killorn suffered an upper-body injury during the morning skate and registered one shot and a minus-1 rating in 16:10 of ice time, but Ryan Callahan exited in the second period with a lower-body injury and is questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (4-3-0): TJ Brodie was rewarded for his fast start to the season on Monday, as he signed a five-year contract extension worth a reported $23.25 million. The 24-year-old defenseman enters Tuesday’s contest tied with Mason Raymond for the team lead with seven points. “This guy is a really good player, but there is still upside here,” general manager Brad Treliving told the team’s web site. “This guy is just scratching the surface.”

OVERTIME

1. Stamkos has scored an NHL-best 215 goals since the start of the 2009-10 season.

2. Brodie is riding a career-high six-game point streak during which he has notched three goals and four assists.

3. Calgary C Jiri Hudler’s next point will be the 300th of his NHL career.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Flames 1