Preview: Lightning at Flames

The Calgary Flames were already turning things around and Johnny Gaudreau’s earlier-than-expected return from a fractured finger only made them better. Gaudreau boasts eight points in four games since rejoining the lineup and looks to stay hot as the Flames go after their seventh consecutive victory when the struggling Tampa Bay Lightning pay a visit Wednesday.

“When you add (Gaudreau) into the mix and he comes in and just wants to be part of the group and help out, it really gives you a boost,” Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters. “And that’s what he’s done. He’s created those three or four other chances every night, and it’s kind of surged the team.” The Flames posted 23 goals during their win streak and converted 7-of-18 on the power play over the past five contests while Tampa Bay’s biggest issues have been in the defensive zone during a 1-6-1 stretch. The Lightning allowed 28 goals in their most-recent six regulation losses after coughing up a lead in a 4-3 setback against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Tampa Bay gave up three power-play goals in a game twice this month and top penalty killer Ryan Callahan (lower-body) missed the last six contests.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 (Calgary)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (14-13-2): Callahan will make the trip out west, which includes games in Vancouver (Friday) and Edmonton (Saturday), while defenseman Slater Koekkoek and forward Erik Condra were recalled. Jonathan Drouin had two of Tampa Bay’s three goals Saturday and boasts six points in his last four games to push his total to 13 in 21 contests. Right wing Nikita Kucherov notched an assist Saturday to reach 30 points on the season to lead the team, but reportedly left practice early Tuesday for an undisclosed reason.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-13-2): Gaudreau is one of several players raising their production level during a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and an impressive stretch in which Calgary is 11-3-1. Center Sean Monahan emerged from a slump to record four goals and five assists during an active seven-game point streak while defenseman Dougie Hamilton registered four goals in the last four games. Goalie Chad Johnson allowed only nine goals during the win streak and owns a 13-4-1 record overall with a 1.98 goals-against average.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman, who is third on the team with 19 points, is slated to play his 500th NHL contest Wednesday.

2. Calgary captain D Mark Giordano boasts two goals, an assist and a plus-7 rating over the past four games.

3. The Lightning won five of the last seven meetings, but lost 3-1 last season at Calgary.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Flames 3