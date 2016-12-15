Killorn, Boyle lead Lightning over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Alex Killorn had two goals an assist to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

Brian Boyle, who had gone 13 games without scoring, also had two goals for the Lightning (15-13-2), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Braydon Coburn and Andrej Sustr also scored for Tampa Bay, while Victor Hedman and Valtteri Filppula chipped in with three assists each.

Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop made 19 saves to improve his record to 9-10-1.

Troy Brouwer and TJ Brodie finished with a goal and an assist each for the Flames (16-14-2), whose winning streak ended at six straight games. Micheal Ferland also had a goal for Calgary.

Chad Johnson started in net for the Flames and gave up four goals on 21 shots through two periods. Brian Elliott then made 12 saves in the third period.

Up by three goals through two periods, the Lightning extended their lead to 5-1 just 37 seconds into the final frame when Killorn swatted his own rebound past Elliott.

Brodie then fired a point shot past Bishop at 3:59 before Ferland converted a pass from Matt Stajan 21 seconds later to pull the Flames within two goals.

Killorn then scored an empty-net goal with 44.6 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Lightning.

Brouwer opened the scoring at 3:06 of the first period when he tapped a pass from Sean Monahan through Bishop's legs for a power-play goal to give the Flames an early 1-0 lead.

Johnson had to be sharp to keep the Flames up by a goal at 6:32 of the opening frame when he made a nice glove grab to stop a shot off the stick of Jonathan Drouin.

The Lightning capitalized on a man advantage at 10:04 when Boyle tipped Hedman's point shot in behind Johnson.

Boyle then put Tampa Bay up 2-0 at 13:42 when he took a pass from Valtteri Filppula and broke in alone into the Calgary zone before making a quick move and depositing a backhand shot past Johnson.

At 4:40 of the second period, Coburn blasted a shot from the point past Johnson, who was screened by Vladislav Namestnikov on the play.

The Lightning then went up 4-1 with 1:13 remaining before the second intermission when Sustr's wrist shot from the point found its way past Johnson.

NOTES: Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov left Tuesday's practice in Tampa Bay with an undisclosed ailment, which kept him out of Wednesday's game against the Flames. ... Tampa Bay's other scratches were D Nikita Nesterov and RW Erik Condra. ... The Lightning made a pair of roster moves Wednesday, recalling C Cory Conacher from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch while sending D Luke Witkowski the other way. The Lightning also recalled Condra and D Slater Koekkoek from Syracuse on Monday. Koekkoek was sent down to the AHL for two games to get some playing time. ... Flames RW Kris Versteeg returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with an upper-body injury. Prior to his injury, Versteeg registered two goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. ... Calgary's healthy scratches were C Freddie Hamilton, RW Garnet Hathaway and D Tyler Wotherspoon. ... Lightning D Victor Hedman played in his 500th NHL game.