Preview: Lightning at Flyers

The Tampa Bay Lightning attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. Tampa Bay completed a four-game road trip with victories in Ottawa and Montreal before returning home to edge Buffalo 2-1 on Friday. Captain Steven Stamkos snapped a tie with 5:18 remaining in the third period and the Eastern Conference-leading Lightning held on for their seventh triumph in eight contests.

Philadelphia looks to complete its four-game homestand on a high note as it enters Monday’s finale on the heels of a 3-1 loss to Boston on Saturday. Captain Claude Giroux converted a power-play opportunity with 5:47 left in the final session to keep the Flyers from being shut out in a contest that saw Steve Mason go down with a lower-body injury. Tampa Bay is aiming for a sweep of the three-game season series after winning 4-3 at home on Oct. 30 and 3-1 in Philadelphia on Dec. 16.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (27-12-4): Stamkos and Tyler Johnson were chosen to participate in the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25 in Columbus. Stamkos, who will be a three-time All-Star, leads Tampa Bay with 22 goals while Johnson is first on the club with 45 points. Rookie Jonathan Drouin also received an honor as he was selected to take part in the Skills Competition.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (16-19-7): Mason was injured while making a save seven minutes into Saturday’s game and is expected to miss up to two weeks, Philadelphia announced on Sunday. The Flyers recalled Rob Zepp from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League to fill the void in the crease. The 33-year-old Zepp had spent his entire career in the minors and Europe before posting a victory at Winnipeg on Dec. 14 in his NHL debut.

OVERTIME

1. Giroux and RW Jakub Voracek, who leads the NHL in points (50) and assists (34), were selected to represent Philadelphia in the All-Star Game later this month.

2. Tampa Bay has won six straight meetings with Philadelphia and 13 of the last 16.

3. The Flyers have scored a power-play goal in four consecutive games overall and 10 of their last 12 at home.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Flyers 2