Preview: Lightning at Flyers

The Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to get used to life without captain Steven Stamkos again, and look to extend their winning streak to four when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Stamkos, who had 20 points in 17 games to start the season, is out for about four months after undergoing knee surgery Thursday and the Lightning hope to draw on past success overcoming his loss.

“You’ve got to take your head out of the sand, dig in your heels and march on,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper told reporters. “Unfortunately, this happened to us before and the guys found a way, but we have to look at this as a challenge. Now everyone has to pitch in.” Four different players scored goals as the Lightning defeated Buffalo 4-1 on Thursday, improving to 3-0-0 on a five-game trip, and will hope for more of the same against a Philadelphia team ranked third in the league in goals per game (3.33) entering Friday. The Flyers are 2-0-1 on their four-game homestand after Thursday’s 5-2 victory over Winnipeg. Goalie Steve Mason has stepped up in the absence of injured Michal Neuvirth, allowing five goals in his last three starts.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (11-6-1): Left wing Alex Killorn snapped a 10-game goal drought in Thursday’s victory and Nikita Kucherov continued his hot streak with his eighth tally and 14th point in nine November contests. Vladislav Namestnikov moved into Stamkos’ spot at center between Ondrej Palat and Kucherov on Thursday while Tyler Johnson skated between Killorn and rookie Brayden Point, who had a goal and an assist apiece. The Lightning welcomed back speedy forward Jonathan Drouin (concussion) to the lineup against Buffalo and he helped set up the first goal by Nikita Nesterov.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (8-7-3): Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who was runner-up for the Calder Trophy last season and owns a minus-4 rating in 2016-17, was a healthy scratch Thursday. “It’s an opportunity for him to address some things within his game, an opportunity to watch the game from above, which can help a young player,” Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol told CSNPhilly. “Beyond that, he’s got to work day-to-day, go do the work and be ready (for Saturday).” Captain Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek lead the way with 17 points and Wayne Simmonds has a team-high nine goals.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers entered Friday second in the league on the power play at 27 percent and the Lightning were third (25.7).

2. Tampa Bay RW Ryan Callahan boasts 17 goals – 10 on the power play – and 30 points in 40 career games against Philadelphia.

3. The Flyers have at least a point in four straight meetings (3-0-1), including a pair of victories and an overtime loss last season.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Lightning 3