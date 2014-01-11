Lightning has Flyers’ number, again

PHILADELPHIA -- Home or away, the Tampa Bay Lightning have figured out the Philadelphia Flyers.

Left winger Ryan Malone scored two goals, helping the Lightning end Philadelphia’s 10-game home winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Saturday.

Centers Alex Killorn and Valtteri Filppula and right wingers Martin St. Louis and Teddy Purcell also scored and defenseman Matt Carle was a plus-6 for Tampa (27-14-4).

The Lightning have won seven of eight on the road and are 10-3 against Philadelphia in the last three-plus seasons, including 6-1 in the last seven meetings.

“It’s special,” Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr said of ending the Flyers’ home streak. “I think we have a good thing going on the road lately. We’ve just got to make sure we play the same way every night and hopefully keep it rolling here.”

The Lightning are tied with Boston for first place in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins play at San Jose on Saturday night.

The Flyers hadn’t lost at the Wells Fargo Center since Nov. 5 against Carolina in overtime. Jakub Voracek had two goals and Wayne Simmonds added a power-play goal for the Flyers (23-18-4).

Goaltender Steve Mason gave up five goals on 17 shots and was pulled following two periods after allowing more than four goals for the first time in 41 games since arriving in Philadelphia last year.

“I wasn’t very good; we can do better than that,” Mason said. “I didn’t help them at all.”

Poor defense and several turnovers didn’t help Mason.

“We gave up four odd-man rushes in the second period and they scored on three of them,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “We just didn’t play smart for seven, eight minutes. Being disciplined is what it boils down to. We got away from it and they capitalized.”

There wasn’t much defense on either side in the second period as the teams went back and forth.

Shortly after Voracek scored to tie it, 3-3, the Lightning regained the lead when Filppula backhanded a rebound past Mason.

St. Louis then ripped a shot past Mason on a two-on-one break to make it 5-3 in the final minute of the second period. Ray Emery replaced Mason at the start of the third.

“You try to prepare yourself the best you can to help your team, so reaching 20 goals is something I‘m proud of,” St. Louis said of hitting that mark for the 10th time in his career.

Malone got the only tally in the final period into an empty net.

Purcell got things going in the second with a shot through Mason’s legs. Voracek scored 1:23 seconds later on a one-on-none breakaway to cut it to 2-1. But Malone answered to make it 3-1.

Simmonds scored on a rebound to cut it to 3-2 and Voracek skated around three Lightning players to shoot one past goalie Anders Lindback to tie it.

“It was pretty crazy, but games in this building usually get a lot of goals scored,” Lindback said. “They’re one of those teams that’s really good up front. They maybe let up a little too much in their own end. We were good taking care of the chances we got.”

Killorn scored the only goal in the first period.

NOTES: The Flyers began a stretch of 11 games in 20 days. ... Lightning G Ben Bishop remained out of the lineup because of a right wrist injury. D Keith Aulie (hand) and C Steven Stamkos (broken leg) also were out for Tampa. ... Flyers C Zac Rinaldo (ankle), RW Matt Read (concussion) and D Erik Gustafsson (knee) sat out. ... Flyers C Vinny Lecavalier played 14 seasons for Tampa before signing with the Flyers last summer. His 383 goals are a franchise-best for the Lightning. ... Flyers RW Jakub Voracek has at least one point in three straight games after being held scoreless in the previous three games following a nine-game scoring streak. ... Lightning LW Ryan Malone scored his first goal since Nov. 12.