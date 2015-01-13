Flyers come up big against Lightning

PHILADELPHIA -- Playing the top team in the conference brought out the best in the Philadelphia Flyers.

Defenseman Mark Streit had a goal and two assists, centers Chris VandeVelde and Brayden Schenn and right winger Jakub Voracek had a goal and assist and the Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3 on Monday night.

“Four lines were going well and our ‘D’ was making good plays,” VandeVelde said. “We were just getting pucks to the net. I was able to tip one in, and that carried throughout the night.”

Center R.J. Umberger and left wingers Michael Raffl and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored goals for the Flyers (17-19-7).

The Flyers had lost six in a row to the Eastern Conference-leading Lightning (27-13-4).

“I thought we defended really well,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “You have to defend well against that team. They’re the highest-scoring team in the league. So they came with a lot of speed. I thought our defense did a good job. Good gaps, forwards backchecked hard, we forced turnovers and we actually caught them a few times and got some odd man rushes and some attacks the other way because of it.”

Centers Steven Stamkos and Brian Boyle and right winger Ryan Callahan scored goals for Tampa Bay.

“Stuff like this happens throughout an 82-game season,” Stamkos said. “It’s a grind but we will see how we respond; that’s going to be the big thing for our team. We will throw this one behind us and we have to respond tomorrow.”

Goaltender Rob Zepp made 21 saves. The 33-year-old is 2-0 in his only two career starts.

“It feels even better than the first time around,” Zeppelin said. “It was awesome to get a 7-1 lead against a team like that. They have a lot of offensive power and we hung with it to the end and I thought we did a really great job today.”

Umberger gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead in the first period on his seventh goal. Right winger Matt Read set it up with a nice feed down low to Umberger, who backhanded a shot up goalie Evgeni Nabokov’s stick and in for his fourth goal in the last eight games.

Philadelphia exploded in the second period on its way to its third win in four games. Voracek and Bellemare scored 53 seconds apart to make it 4-1 early in the period.

Voracek blasted a one-timer past Nabokov on the power play to make it 3-1 for his 17th goal. Bellemare deflected in VandeVelde’s shot for his fourth goal, sending Nabokov to the bench after four goals on 13 shots.

Then, Streit and Schenn scored power-play goals 95 seconds apart to put the Flyers ahead 6-1. Streit fired in a snap shot for his fifth goal. Schenn scored his 10th goal on a wrister.

Raffl put in a rebound for his 11th goal to make it 7-1.

Boyle scored his eighth goal to cut it to 7-2. Callahan got his 13th early in the third to cap the scoring.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead on VandeVelde’s third goal six minutes into the game. VandeVelde deflected defenseman Luke Schenn’s slap shot behind Nabokov for his second goal in six games.

Stamkos scored his 23rd goal on a power-play goal a few minutes later.

Flyers defenseman Braydon Coburn and Lightning center Tyler Johnson and defenseman Victor Hedman left the game with lower-body injuries.

“That obviously doesn’t help but that’s something that’s just part of it,” Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman said. “Unfortunately, it was two of our best players, but hopefully a speedy recovery.”

NOTES: Flyers G Rob Zepp was recalled from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms to replace Steve Mason, who is expected to miss two weeks because of a lower-body injury. ... Lightning G Evgeni Nabokov started his second game since Dec. 19. It was his 697th NHL game, which ranks 25th all-time and third among active goaltenders. G Ben Bishop will likely start Tuesday vs. Boston. Bishop has a 1.57 GAA in his last seven games. ... The Flyers completed a four-game homestand. They’ll play at Washington on Wednesday and finish the month with five of the remaining seven games at home.