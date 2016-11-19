Vasilevskiy backstops Lightning to shutout over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- As long as they keep getting the goaltending they have gotten the past two games The Tampa Bay Lightning may not miss star center Steven Stamkos as much as they think.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 32 shots he faced for his second straight shutout and Tampa Bay received goals from Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Jonathan Drouin to earn a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday afternoon.

The Lighting (12-6-1) have won four straight games while allowing just four goals in that span. Vasilevskiy (5-1-1) has not allowed any of them.

"He's locked in," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "He's in command. Guys are coming down against him and they're almost deflated because he's that in command of what's going on. He's tracking every puck and when stuff gets a little scrambly he's the calm in the storm and he's swallowing pucks."

The Flyers (8-8-3) lost in regulation for the first time in five games and saw their modest 2-0-1 streak snapped. They went 0-for-5 on the power play.

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason (4-6-3) allowed three goals on 18 shots and failed again to pick up consecutive wins, something he has not done since late last season.

"It didn't feel like it was a 3-0 game, but we've got to come back and keep playing no matter what the score is," Philadelphia defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said.

All things considered, the Lightning were happy to get out of the game as healthy as they did. Forced to play without Stamkos (right knee surgery) for the next four months, the Lightning learned before the game that left wing Brian Boyle was out with an upper body injury.

They then lost Drouin to an injury in the first period and Ryan Callahan and Brayden Point to injuries in the second. All three players returned for the third period and Drouin put the Flyers away with his breakaway goal 4:26 into the final period.

"It was like a MASH unit," Cooper said. "At one point I looked down and I think we had just six guys sitting there. It was good we had the lead with all the guys we were losing."

Drouin's goal came off a long stretch pass from Palat. It was Drouin's third of the season and first since returning to the lineup after a seven-game absence.

"We made a couple of errors there," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "But he made a heck of a play and finished it with a good, strong drive to the net."

The Lightning were outshot by the Flyers 12-6 in the opening period, thanks in part to three Philadelphia power plays, but cashed in on their only power play of the period on Johnson's sixth goal of the season. With Flyers center Sean Couturier in the box for cross-checking, left wing Alex Killorn froze Mason with a fake shot, then slid a pass to Johnson for a tap-in.

The goal was Johnson's first since Nov. 10 and fourth on the power play and came on the fifth shot Mason faced.

Four shots later Mason again was sweeping the puck out of his cage.

The Lightning took a 2-0 lead 7:40 into the second period when Palat snaked his way through the high slot and ripped a bullet past Mason's blocker for his third goal of the season.

