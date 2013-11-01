Preview: Lightning at Hurricanes

The Tampa Bay Lightning close out a three-game road trip at what has become one of their favorite venues when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The Lightning had their three-game winning streak snapped with Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at New Jersey but hope to continue their recent success in Carolina, where they have won four consecutive matchups - including all three last season. Tampa Bay trails first-place Toronto by four points in the Atlantic Division.

The Hurricanes have lost three straight overall and, continuing a head-scratching trend from last season. own just one win on their home ice - that coming on Oct. 6. They are also dealing with a string of injuries, with goaltenders Cam Ward and Anton Khudobin sidelined and leading scorer Jeff Skinner expected to miss at least the next two games with an upper-body injury. Carolina has won only three of its last 18 home games dating to last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (8-4-0): Although Tampa Bay’s offense was shut down in the loss to the Devils, Steven Stamkos scored on the power play and is on a goal-per-game pace over his last nine. The Lightning mustered only 17 shots in the contest and rank 29th in the league in that department. Offense certainly wasn’t an issue versus the Hurricanes last season - Tampa Bay lit them up for 14 goals while allowing only three in the three matchups in Carolina.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (4-5-3): Justin Peters is expected to make his third consecutive start and fourth straight appearance in goal. He allowed seven goals in his last two starts but will be carrying the load since Ward is not close to a return and Khudobin will not resume skating until next week. Former New York Islanders goaltender Rick DiPietro, signed to a professional tryout contract, made his debut with the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday and turned aside 25-of-29 shots in a 5-2 loss.

OVERTIME

1. Lightning LW Martin St. Louis has 37 goals and 46 assists in 73 games versus the Hurricanes - his highest point total against any opponent.

2. Carolina, which has four goals during its three-game skid, signed veteran C Manny Malhotra to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday. He played in nine games with Vancouver last season while dealing with the effects of a serious eye injury in March 2011.

3. Tampa Bay has scored a power-play goal in four straight games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2