Preview: Lightning at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes responded to two straight shutout losses with a victory and look to add another in less than 24 hours when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. Alexander Semin scored twice in the third period to help the Hurricanes beat Florida on Saturday, and Carolina will try to turn the tables after a pair of losses to Tampa Bay earlier this season. The Lightning have won eight of their last 10 road contests but are 1-2-1 in their last four overall.

Lightning captain Martin St. Louis has totaled eight goals in his last seven games after tying the franchise record with four in a 5-4 loss to San Jose on Saturday. Not only did Tampa Bay lose the game, top defenseman Victor Hedman suffered a lower-body injury and did not travel with the team to Carolina. Hurricanes captain Eric Staal has registered 64 points in 60 career games against Tampa Bay but only one this season.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (28-16-5): The status of Hedman, who has 10 goals, is uncertain after he was hit with a shot in the third period against San Jose and did not return to the ice. Defenseman Keith Aulie, who has been out since Dec. 5 with a broken hand, could be ready to return and Anders Lindback may get the start in net after Ben Bishop played three games in five days. Teddy Purcell has collected 12 points in his last 11 games while rookie Tyler Johnson has notched six in as many contests.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (20-18-9): Former Calder Trophy winner Jeff Skinner has cooled off a bit, going three games without a point after scoring 17 goals in 17 contests. Staal leads the team with 37 points, two more than Skinner, and the Hurricanes hope Semin can get on a roll after his first multi-goal performance of the season. Anton Khudobin (7-2-0) has started seven straight in net for Carolina, which will rely on its top two defensemen - Andrej Sekera and Justin Faulk - against the speedy Lightning forwards.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning are 5-1-1 in the second of back-to-back games, while the Hurricanes are 3-4-3.

2. Tampa Bay is 5-for-13 on the power play over its last four games but has given up 10 man-advantage goals in the last eight contests.

3. Carolina D John-Michael Liles has recorded a goal and a plus-8 rating in his first seven games since being acquired from Toronto.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 5, Lightning 3