Preview: Lightning at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have rebounded well after dropping the first three games of the season and look to extend their winning streak to four when the suddenly struggling Tampa Bay Lightning visit on Sunday. The Hurricanes notched four victories on a seven-game road trip and were sharp in Friday’s 3-2 home victory over Colorado.

“We’ve got some traction now,” Carolina coach Bill Peters told reporters. “We’re going in the right direction, for sure.” Hurricanes captain Eric Staal has collected 69 points in 64 career games against Tampa Bay, which has scored only two goals in dropping four consecutive contests. The Lightning, who did not lose more than two straight in 2014-15 on the way to the Stanley Cup Final, play their next four away from home over a seven-day period. “We can’t go out there and expect to win games because of what happened last year,” captain Steven Stamkos said. “We’re out of sync, and it’s pretty clear when you look at the way we are losing games.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (5-5-2): While Tyler Johnson has yet to score in 12 contests after netting 29 tallies a season ago, Stamkos has gone five games without a goal after registering five in his first seven contests. It hasn’t helped that the Lightning have been without skillful 20-year-old Jonathan Drouin (day-to-day) the last two games due to a lower-body injury. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who missed October while recovering from blood clots, is expected to be recalled and may get the start Sunday.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (5-6-0): Elias Lindholm is doubtful for Sunday, but his lower-body injury is not considered serious and he may only miss one contest. Defenseman Justin Faulk and Victor Rask lead the team with four goals apiece while Kris Versteeg tops the club with six assists. Cam Ward, who is expected back in net after beating Colorado on Friday, owns a 19-16-3 record with an .899 save percentage in his career against Tampa Bay.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman leads the team with 10 points but was held without a shot on goal Saturday for only the second time this season.

2. Carolina D Ryan Murphy, the 12th overall pick in the 2011 draft, has earned a more consistent role this season and has notched four assists in 11 games.

3. The Lightning had beaten the Hurricanes five straight times until Carolina won the last meeting 4-2 at home on Jan. 27.

PREDICTION: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 3