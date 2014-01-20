Barberio gets first two career goals in Lightning win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Defenseman Mark Barberio of the Tampa Bay Lightning will be losing some of his hair.

It has been about two years in the making, but he said he will follow through on his pledge after scoring a goal.

And then scoring again.

“I thought it was getting a little too long,” the 23-year-old said of his locks. “(I had said) if I score my first goal, I would cut my hair off.”

Barberio’s first two career goals provided the Lightning with extra offense in a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at PNC Arena.

While in the minor leagues a few years ago, Barberio said he came up with the idea of letting his hair grow until he scored in the NHL. He said he might find a charity cause to tie to the hair cutting, but he will be seeing the scissors soon.

“I’ll consult with my teammates and see what they think,” Barberio said. “I wasn’t planning on getting the second one, either.”

The Lightning struck for three first-period goals, including twice in the first eight minutes, en route to only their second victory in a five-game span.

Left winger Ondrej Palat, right winger Nikita Kucherov and right winger Teddy Purcell also scored for Tampa Bay, which built a 4-0 lead.

Right winger Alexander Semin, center Eric Staal and defenseman Ron Hainsey provided Carolina’s goals.

Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop stopped a career-high 48 shots. The Lightning managed only 24 shots on goal.

“It’s one of those games you get a lot of shots (at you),” Bishop said. “You just try to keep the guys in it.”

The third Tampa Bay goal -- just 15:07 into the game -- caused a Carolina goalie change, with Anton Khudobin replacing Justin Peters.

The Lightning tacked on another goal 24 seconds into the second period when Purcell tapped in the puck after it bounced off the boards behind the net.

“A tough night,” Staal said. “We had a good start. Unfortunately, we had to take a penalty and they capitalized right away.”

Carolina reached the 50-shot mark for the first time since April 2009 against the New York Islanders.

Bishop, who had not suffered a regulation loss in a span of 14 decisions until a night earlier against San Jose, improved to 24-6-4.

“I can keep playing,” Bishop said of the recent workload. “You win, you can keep going.”

Until Barberio on Sunday, the last defenseman to score his first two NHL goals in the same game was Slava Voynov of Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2011, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Peters was in nets for the first time this month. He gave up three goals on seven shots.

Khudobin has appeared in eight games in a row.

“That happens sometimes,” Khudobin said. “Sometimes you have to go in the middle of the game and try to save the puck. ... Guys played awesome. They put up a lot of shots.”

After the Hurricanes dominated the first five minutes, Tampa Bay scored on Barberio’s power-play goal. It came in his 34th career NHL game.

Just 80 seconds after Tampa Bay built a 4-0 lead, the Hurricanes scored on Semin’s power-play goal. That gave him three goals in two games.

Staal’s goal came with 14:20 to play in the second period, making it 4-2.

“Felt like we were coming back and they get one,” Staal said.

Barberio’s second goal less than three minutes later restored the Lightning’s three-goal lead. That tally developed when the puck skipped off the stick of Hurricanes defenseman Andrej Sekera.

Tampa Bay was credited with 13 first-period blocked shots compared to one for the Hurricanes.

NOTES: With D Keith Aulie in the Tampa Bay lineup for the first time since suffering a broken hand Dec. 5, Lightning D Victor Hedman was scratched after he was limited to less than 17 minutes a night earlier against San Jose. ... Hurricanes C Manny Malhotra played in his 900th NHL game. Malhotra, 33, is in his first season with Carolina. ... Tampa Bay RW Martin St. Louis passed Hurricanes coach Kirk Muller a night earlier on the all-time NHL points list with 961. St. Louis sits 86th on that list, and after his first-period assist Sunday he was three points behind Maurice “Rocket” Richard. ... St. Louis has 50 points this season. ... This was the Lightning’s only road game during a five-game stretch as they return home to face Ottawa on Thursday night. ... Carolina plays its next two games on the road, beginning Tuesday night at Philadelphia.