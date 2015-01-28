Hurricanes defeat Lightning for third straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes could embrace this kind of productive beginning to more games.

They had a terrific start and that energy stood up long enough in a 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

“Starting on time,” coach Bill Peters said of the way his team began the game. “Playing in the lead is a whole lot easier in this league than playing catch-up.”

The Hurricanes notched two goals in slightly more than six minutes at the outset.

Center Eric Staal, center Nathan Gerbe, defenseman Justin Faulk and center Jiri Tlusty scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three games in a row. They improved to 7-2-1 this month.

Carolina goalie Anton Khudobin, starting for the third consecutive game, registered 28 saves. Khudobin has won his last six decisions, working hard in this latest one after the Lightning gained some traction.

“Just relax, refocus,” Khudobin said. “The game is not over after 10 minutes, 20 minutes.”

Center Cedric Paquette and center Brian Boyle scored for Tampa Bay (30-15-4), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Hurricanes

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, who had been 5-0-0 in his career against Carolina, made 18 saves.

The Hurricanes (17-25-5) have a total of eight goals in the past two games, matching their most productive two-game span this season. It was a refreshing development for Carolina in the first game since the All-Star break.

“It’s nice to know we can refocus,” said Faulk, who played in Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game. “Sometimes after a big break, it’s nice to get back in the swing of things.”

Tampa Bay had won 10 of its previous 13 games, but it dropped its third straight road game.

The Lightning had given up a total of five games in its three-game winning streak, but it was ambushed right away by Carolina.

The Hurricanes began with a flourish, with Staal scoring 22 seconds into the game and Gerbe adding another goal at the 6:05 mark.

“It was terrible, unacceptable,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Now we’re down and we’re chasing.”

Staal’s goal was the fastest to begin a game this season for Carolina, which defeated the Lightning for only the second time in the last 11 meetings.

“We took the puck to the net and were rewarded with some breaks,” Staal said.

Gerbe’s goal came after defenseman Brett Bellemore’s wide shot off the boards behind the net. Gerbe was in perfect position to handle the ricochet.

“The second (goal for Carolina), we’ve got chances to get pucks out,” Cooper said. “We’re down 2-zip before you know it. ... Give them credit, they’re going to the net hard.”

That led to a Tampa Bay timeout and a definite response. The Lightning produced the final 11 shots of the first period, scoring on Paquette’s first goal in 30 games.

Faulk converted on a Carolina power play for a second-period goal.

But Tampa Bay got that back when Boyle delivered on a short-handed breakaway with 5:54 to play in the second period.

Tlusty scored off a pass from Faulk with 12:07 left in the game.

Khudobin did some solid work by stopping all eight of Tampa Bay’s eight third-period shots. The Lightning entered the week with a league-high 59 goals in the third periods of games.

Tampa Bay center Tyler Johnson, who leads the team in scoring with 48 points, was in the lineup despite some pregame concerns involving a lingering lower-body injury. He was a first-time NHL All-Star selection, but missed the weekend’s skills competition and All-Star Game to help in the recovery process.

Johnson was credited with two shots in nearly 17 1/2 minutes of ice time.

Carolina center Jordan Staal recorded two assists.

NOTES: This was the third and final meeting of the season between the former Southeast Division rivals. Tampa Bay won the previous two matchups at home, both by 2-1 scores. ... The Lightning won on each of their previous six visits to Raleigh, outscoring Carolina by a combined 26-9 in those games. ... The Hurricanes sent D Ryan Murphy back to Charlotte of the American Hockey League since their last pre-break game. He played in Monday night’s AHL All-Star Game and then was reassigned to the Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... Tampa Bay returns home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... The Hurricanes are back in action Friday night against the visiting St. Louis Blues.