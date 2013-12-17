Preview: Lightning at Islanders

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a habit of responding to difficult circumstances this season and they face another as they visit the hungry New York Islanders on Tuesday. The Lightning are 3-1-2 since being shut out in consecutive games and improved to 4-0-1 in the second of back-to-back contests with a 3-0 win at Detroit on Sunday after a long night of travel delays. The Islanders are only 1-9-3 in their last 13 overall but have recorded five straight victories over Tampa Bay at home.

Evgeni Nabokov returned after missing 12 games with a groin injury for New York in the 1-0 overtime loss to Montreal at home on Saturday. The Islanders gave up an average of 4.08 goals while the Russian was out and dropped to last in the league in goals against (3.41). Ben Bishop continues to shine for the Lightning with three shutouts and a 1.97 goals-against average.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (19-11-3): Tampa Bay received a goal from each of its top three forward lines Sunday to snap a seven-game winless streak on the road, while 10th and 11th forwards Dana Tyrell and Richard Panik both made big plays. Coach Jon Cooper has gone with seven defensemen in four of the last five games after blue-liners Victor Hedman and Keith Aulie went down the injuries. Captain Martin St. Louis has seven points in six games since being put on a line with rookies Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (9-19-6): New York is looking for its first regulation victory since Nov. 12 against Nashville, winning its only two since then in shootouts. Captain John Tavares is trying his best to help the Islanders break out of their funk, recording five points in the last four contests as he leads the team with 13 tallies and 24 assists. Left wing Thomas Vanek, acquired from Buffalo on Oct. 28, is beginning to warm up with four points in four games and owns 24 goals and 39 points in 33 career games against Tampa Bay.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning are 9-for-9 on the penalty kill over the last three games since giving up three power-play goals against Washington. The Islanders are last in the league (72 percent).

2. New York D Andrew MacDonald leads the league in blocked shots (113) while LW Matt Martin tops everyone in hits (165).

3. Tampa Bay D Matt Carle leads the team in average ice time (22:15) and is tied for third in plus-minus rating (plus-5).

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Islanders 2