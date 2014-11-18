Preview: Lightning at Islanders

Ryan Callahan and the Tampa Bay Lightning look to continue their strong play when they face the host New York Islanders on Tuesday for the second time in four days. Callahan collected a goal and an assist in the Lightning’s 5-2 victory over the Islanders on Saturday before scoring twice against his former team in a 5-1 triumph over the New York Rangers on Monday. Steven Stamkos had an assist versus the Islanders and also scored and set up two goals against the Rangers to extend his point streak to six games as Tampa Bay improved to 8-1-1 in its last 10.

The Islanders have been left to stew after seeing their five-game winning streak come to a halt versus the Lightning. New York had yielded just six goals during the victorious stretch before watching the Lightning erupt for four unanswered tallies. Captain John Tavares, who notched an assist on Brock Nelson’s team-leading eighth goal, has set up 13 tallies among his 19 points in 18 career meetings with Tampa Bay.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SUN (Tampa Bay), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (13-4-2): Nikita Kucherov has done his best to erase a sluggish start to the season by scoring his seventh goal in 12 contests on Monday. The 21-year-old Russian also has seven assists in that stretch after being held off the scoresheet in six of his first seven games to begin the season. Valtteri Filppula notched two assists versus the Rangers after scoring a goal and setting up another against the Islanders.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (11-6-0): Michael Grabner returned to practice on Monday after being sidelined since Oct. 9 following hernia surgery. The one-time 34-goal scorer skated with Anders Lee, Ryan Strome and Nelson during practice, but coach Jack Capuano wasn’t willing to divulge which one of his forwards will sit out should Grabner be ready to suit up in the near future. Speaking of returns, Cal Clutterbuck is expected to play versus Tampa Bay after sitting out Saturday’s tilt with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Since acquiring Callahan prior to last season’s trade deadline, Tampa Bay is a perfect 12-0-0 when he scores a goal.

2. New York G Jaroslav Halak has permitted just five goals on his four-game winning streak.

3. The Lightning have scored five power-play goals in their last six games while the Islanders are 1-for-16 with the man-advantage in the last four contests.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Lightning 2