Preview: Lightning at Islanders

The Tampa Bay Lightning have strung together three straight regulation losses for the first time since last October and attempt to pull out of the tailspin when they visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The Lightning managed three goals combined in losses against Montreal, New Jersey and the New York Rangers after starting a six-game road trip with a pair of victories.

“We’ll figure out a way to turn it around,” Tampa Bay center Brian Boyle told reporters. “We can’t just expect it’s going to happen. We need to get to work, obviously. Nine games in, that’s a big enough sample size to sound the alarms, so to speak.” The Lightning won twice in overtime at the Barclays Center en route to taking out the Islanders in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last spring, but lost 5-2 in Brooklyn during the regular season. New York is 4-2-0 at home in the early going after rolling past Toronto 5-1 on Sunday with a goal and an assist apiece from Shane Prince and Brock Nelson. Islanders captain John Tavares, who owns nine goals and 25 points in 23 career regular-season games against Tampa Bay, was blanked in the final four encounters during the playoffs by the Lightning.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (5-4-0): Coach Jon Cooper continued to shuffle his forward lines during Sunday’s 6-1 loss against the Rangers with very little success, getting a late goal from captain Steven Stamkos – his team-leading 10th point of the season. While the offense has been a little sluggish, most of the problems have been in the neutral zone and the defensive end where the Lightning have been giving up too many prime scoring chances. Forwards Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat own minus-8 ratings and Tampa Bay’s bottom four defensemen are a combined minus-17.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (4-5-0): Nelson picked up his play with two consecutive multi-point games and leads the team with nine – two better than Tavares, who banked three of his four goals in the last four contests. New York has yet to get much going with the man advantage in the first nine games, converting 3-of-25 chances to be ranked 26th in the league, and has given up four power-play goals in the last three outings. Goalie Jaroslav Halak, who is rumored to be on the trading block, has played once in the last four with Thomas Greiss winning two of three.

OVERTIME

1. New York D Dennis Seidenberg, a late free-agent signing in the preseason, boasts four points (two goals) and a plus-8 rating.

2. The Lightning are 1-for-11 on the power play during the losing streak, but rank fifth in the league on the penalty kill (88.5 percent).

3. The Islanders have gotten nine of their 27 goals from six defensemen.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Islanders 2