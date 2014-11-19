Islanders beat Lightning, avenge Saturday loss

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- On each of the last two Tuesdays, the New York Islanders have resoundingly beaten an opponent that handed them a multi-goal loss earlier in the season. The Islanders won’t have to wait another week for their next opportunity at redemption.

Right winger Cal Clutterbuck celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring an unassisted short-handed goal in the opening minute of the second period Tuesday to begin a run of four unanswered goals by the Islanders, who went on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 in a matchup of second-place teams at Nassau Coliseum.

Five different players scored for the Islanders (12-6-0), who have won six of their last seven. With the win Tuesday, New York avenged the lone defeat in that stretch, a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of parity in this league,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “To go out and play some of the top teams -- and they are one of the top teams -- (and to) know we can compete gives our guys some confidence.”

The Islanders followed the same formula Tuesday they used the previous Tuesday, when six players scored in a 6-0 rout of the Colorado Avalanche at the Coliseum. That win avenged a 5-0 loss to the Avalanche in Denver on Oct. 30.

“I think we’re pretty consistent up and down the lineup,” said Clutterbuck, who scored a goal on his birthday for the first time. “We’ve got 12 forwards and six defensemen that are playing pretty consistent hockey. I think we’ve sort of found an identity and ways to win games and the way we have to play to win games.”

Now the Islanders get a second -- and third -- chance at the Pittsburgh Penguins later this week. The Penguins, who host the Islanders on Friday before visiting the Coliseum on Saturday, beat New York 3-1 on Oct. 18.

The Penguins blanked Montreal 4-0 on Tuesday to remain three points ahead of the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division.

“They’re obviously having another great season so far,” Islanders center John Tavares said. “We know it’s going to be a tough task, but it’s something I‘m sure we’ll be really looking forward to and want to challenge ourselves to bring our game up another level.”

Islanders centers Mikhail Grabovski and Ryan Strome scored later in the second while defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky and center Casey Cizikas scored in the third.

Goalie Jaroslav Halak notched 26 saves for the Islanders, who didn’t earn their 12th win last season until Dec. 29.

“We believe in our team, we believe in ourselves,” Tavares said. “Guys work hard and compete with one another. We know we’ve got a good team that can beat anybody.”

On Tuesday the Islanders beat an old friend in Lightning goalie Evgeni Nabokov, who manned the net for New York the previous three seasons. Nabokov, making just his sixth start of the season for Tampa Bay, recorded 31 saves but lamented allowing the short-handed goal to Clutterbuck after the Lightning killed off three power plays in a shutout first period.

“We killed 5-on-3, 5-on-4s and then we had a power play and we allowed the goal,” Nabokov said. “They got the momentum. They kept coming.”

Center Alex Killorn (first period) and left winger Ondrej Palat (third period) each scored on put-backs for the Lightning (13-5-2), who had their two-game winning streak snapped but stayed a point behind Montreal in the Atlantic Division thanks to the Canadiens’ loss.

Tampa Bay fell to 2-3 this season in the second game of back-to-backs. The Lightning beat the New York Rangers 5-1 at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

NOTES: The home-and-home with the Lightning marked the first of four such series over a three-week span for the Islanders. After playing the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and Saturday, the Islanders take on the Washington Capitals on Nov. 26-28 and the Ottawa Senators Dec. 2-4. ... The Islanders had a trio of healthy scratches: C Cory Conacher, D Matt Donovan and D Brian Strait. ... Lightning G Evgeni Nabokov went 57-43-18 for the Islanders the previous three seasons. ... The Lightning scratched the healthy duo of D Eric Brewer and LW Brenden Morrow as well as RW Brett Connolly, who missed his 12th straight game with a lower-body injury. Connolly felt good at the morning skate and hopes to return Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.