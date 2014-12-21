Islanders rally to defeat Lightning

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- New York Islanders center Anders Lee entered Saturday night having played 363 hockey games since his freshman year of high school. So at some point along the way, he figures he was part of a team that mounted a come-from-behind win by scoring multiple goals in the final few minutes of the third period.

“For sure,” Lee said. “Played so much hockey.”

But none of those wins felt as good as the win Lee helped author Saturday.

Islanders center John Tavares tied the game with 3:09 left before Lee scored the winning goal just 12 seconds later to lift New York to a stunning 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning at a euphoric Nassau Coliseum.

“Tonight was special,” Lee said. “It was a fun way to come back. And obviously with the atmosphere and everything, it was a fun building tonight.”

The Islanders dominated the Lightning for most of Saturday night and ended up outshooting Tampa Bay 48-21. But they were stymied repeatedly by rookie goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had several point-blank stops among the 45 saves he made in his second career start.

Lightning right winger Brett Connolly finally broke the scoreless tie with a goal 9:16 into the third period, and Vasilevskiy was 3:09 away from a shutout when Tavares tied the game.

Tavares, circling around in front of the net, was falling as he shot but managed to sneak the puck between a pair of players in front of Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning turned the puck over after winning the subsequent faceoff and the puck ended up on the stick of defenseman Travis Hamonic, who fired it toward the net. Lee, who was facing Hamonic, got a stick on it and redirected it past Vasilevskiy.

Lee fell to his knees and pumped his fists as the cheers from the sellout crowd of 16,170 -- which hadn’t even had a chance yet to applaud the announcement of Tavares’ goal -- reached deafening levels.

“‘Hammer’ just put a nice shot, perfect spot for me to tip a little bit,” Lee said. “Was able to get it to come back the other way and surprise them a little bit. Was pretty pumped up after that one.”

Left winger Nikolay Kulemin added an empty-net goal with 1:11 left for the Islanders (23-10-0), who won their fourth straight following a three-game losing streak that included back-to-back losses in which New York blew a three-goal lead.

“We’ve been on the other side of it, too,” said Islanders head coach Jack Capuano, who was behind the bench last season when New York lost 13 games in which it squandered a two-goal lead. “When you’ve got a club that works as hard as we worked tonight, you hope you get rewarded. And the right thing happened tonight.”

Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 20 saves for the Islanders, who remained two points behind Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division. The winning streak is the fourth of at least four games for New York this season.

“It’s awesome,” Hamonic said with a wide grin. “It’s fun. Playing hockey right now is a ton of fun and things are obviously going good for us as a group.”

The once-potent Lightning (20-11-4) isn’t having as much fun lately. Tampa Bay entered Saturday with an NHL-high 112 goals but has scored two goals or less seven times in the last 10 games, during which it is 3-5-2.

“We generated 20-some shots,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “That’s not enough. One goal -- can’t expect your goaltenders every night to pitch a shutout. You’ve got to give them a little bit of help and we just haven’t been able to do that.”

With losses Friday (a shootout defeat at the hand of the New Jersey Devils) and Saturday, the Lightning fell into a tie for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens, who beat the Ottawa Senators, 4-1.

“Came out of the gate pretty strong and banked some points,” Cooper said. “And now we’re giving them away.”

NOTES: Islanders C John Tavares needed stitches when he was hit in the ear by a puck shortly after C Anders Lee’s go-ahead goal. ... The Islanders had three healthy scratches: LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan and D Brian Strait. ... The Lightning scratched G Ben Bishop, who missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury, as well as RW J.T. Brown and D Andrej Sustr, who were healthy. C Tyler Johnson returned after missing Friday’s game because of a stomach virus. ... Lightning D Jason Garrison left in the second period with an undisclosed injury. Coach Jon Cooper admitted he was concerned about Garrison afterward. ... The Lightning finished 16-25-1-2 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) all-time at Nassau Coliseum, which the Islanders are vacating at the end of the season. Cooper, who went to college across the street from Nassau Coliseum at Hofstra University, admitted to feeling “very nostalgic” about Tampa Bay’s final scheduled trip to the Coliseum. Cooper said he went to about 20 Islanders games a year while at Hofstra during the mid-to-late 1980s.