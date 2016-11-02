Lightning crush Islanders with early barrage

NEW YORK -- The Tampa Bay Lightning had what captain Steven Stamkos called a “response game” Tuesday night.

The New York Islanders fans among the announced crowd of 10,822 at Barclays Center had a response, too, during the worst game the team has played at its new home.

The Lightning scored three goals apiece in the first and second period Tuesday, and they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 rout of the Islanders in front of a crowd that was as hostile as it was sparse.

Nikita Kucherov’s two power-play goals opened the scoring for the Lightning, who lost to the New York Rangers 6-1 Sunday and were outscored 12-3 during their losing streak.

“That just goes to show you the NHL -- you lose 6-1, you win 6-1,” said Stamkos, who chased Islanders starting goalie Thomas Greiss with the Lightning’s third goal of the first period. “It’s about which team shows up and is hungry to win. Sometimes you catch a team like the Islanders we caught tonight -- we weren’t very happy with our play last game, and we knew we were going to have a response game. It’s not their fault they ran into a team that was hungry.”

Perhaps not, but Islanders fans found someone to blame in head coach Jack Capuano. Chants of “Cappy must go!” rained down from the crowd as New York allowed more than five goals in a home game for the first time since moving to Barclays Center last season.

Capuano, the fifth-longest-tenured head coach in the league, directed the Islanders to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. However, he is working under new owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin, who took over majority ownership from Charles Wang in July.

”It’s not the first time it’s happened, right?“ Capuano said with a wry grin after the Islanders lost by five goals for just the second time since the start of last season. ”Listen, at the end of the day, I have a singular focus, just like I tell the players. I don’t concentrate on that.

“I know what we’ve done here the last three years. I know the points we’ve had. I know what our record is. I know what our coaching staff can do. That has no effect on me or the team.”

Capuano can only hope the Islanders, who play next against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, respond to a lopsided loss the way the Lightning did.

“You’ve got to feel for them a little bit, because we just went through that two nights ago,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “It’s been like the tale of two games, but it’s definitely better on this side of it.”

The Lightning (6-4-0) needed just 13-plus minutes to remove any doubt they would get the better of the Islanders (4-6-0).

Kucherov’s first goal, at 3:21, was set up by the 10 minutes of penalties the Islanders’ Calvin De Haan earned for fighting Ryan Callahan just 102 seconds after faceoff.

Kucherov’s second goal came during a power play generated after Ryan Strome was whistled for delay of game. Stamkos made it 3-0 with 6:26 remaining in the period.

The Lightning struck three more times -- on goals by Brian Boyle, J.T. Brown and Valtteri Filppula -- against Jaroslav Halak in a span of just 5:02 in the second. At one point, a fan shouted “Put Garth Snow in!” referring to the Islanders general manager who was the club’s backup goaltender before moving into the front office.

“Sometimes it just takes a spark, it takes an embarrassing loss for whatever reason,” Stamkos said of the Lightning’s outburst. “You’re going to go through stretches like that. It’s how you can respond to that. This, in the scheme of it, is just one game. But it was what we wanted.”

Dennis Seidenberg scored in the final minute of the second period as the Islanders avoided being shut out.

“Nothing positive,” Islanders center and captain John Tavares said. “Got to move on and get ready for Thursday.”

Ben Bishop made 26 saves for the Lightning, who beat the Islanders in the first game between the teams since last spring’s Eastern Conference semifinals, which Tampa Bay won in five games.

Greiss stopped eight of the 11 shots he faced, while Halak recorded 22 saves on 25 shots.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched C Mathew Barzal (illness) as well as G Jean-Francois Berube and C Alan Quine. ... Islanders C Casey Cizikas played in his 300th career game. ... The Lightning scratched D Nikita Nesterov and C Cedric Paquette. ... Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin did not return after taking a shoulder to the head from Islanders D Calvin De Haan early in the first period. Lightning RW Ryan Callahan responded to the hard hit by instigating a fight with De Haan. Callahan ended up serving 17 penalty minutes for the skirmish.