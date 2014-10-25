Drouin nets first as Lightning beat Jets in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Jonathan Drouin expects some pretty big things from himself.

Just three games into his NHL career, the Tampa Bay Lightning left winger was already starting to squeeze his stick.

He can relax now.

The 19-year-old former third overall pick scored his first-ever NHL goal at 4:45 of the second period to spark the Lightning to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Drouin took a pass from behind the net from right winger Nikita Kucherov and snapped the shot past Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec.

“It was unbelievable, especially in Canada makes it even more special,” Drouin said. “I‘m from Canada, and it was an exciting time for me. It only happens once.”

Drouin, a phenom in junior hockey coming off a pair of 100-plus point seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads, said he was relieved to get the first goal out of the way.

”It’s over with now,“ he said. ”You start to think about it, if you don’t score after a few games.

“(Kucherov) made a really nice play. He found me right in the slot and I think Pavelec was looking the other way, so I just shot. I was pretty glad.”

Drouin registered an assist earlier in the game, setting up center Steven Stamkos’ sixth goal of the season. Left winger Ondrej Palat and center Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Tampa Bay (5-2-1).

Kucherov finished the night with three assists.

The Jets (2-5) got goals from center Bryan Little and right winger Blake Wheeler.

The game was just the third of the season for Drouin, who broke his thumb during training camp. He spent some time with Syracuse of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment before joining the Lightning on Monday in Edmonton.

Stamkos said the youngster continues to impress.

“I can’t say enough about the way he’s played and the poise he has at this stage in his career,” Stamkos said. “He made some great plays, and he’s just going to continue to learn and get better. It’s fun to be on the ice with him.”

Tampa Bay lost forwards J.T. Brown and Brett Connolly to injury in the first period and were down to 10 forwards. But despite being outshot 41-27, the club took advantage of some breakdowns by the Jets and gutted out a solid two points on the road.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said a very dangerous club was handed far too many quality scoring chances.

”It was well-played by both team for a pretty big chunk... a pretty good battle,“ Maurice said. ”But when you’re down 4-1 after two periods of hockey it’s tough to say you played better than them.

“The quality chances we gave up were too high. The odd-man rushes we gave up aren’t coming off four (Jets) in off the rush. We’re not trading rush chances back and forth, it’s just positional, fairly basic things.”

Tampa Bay goaltender Ben Bishop had a solid 40-save effort for the Lightning. But Pavelec struggled for the Jets, surrendering four goals on 18 shots through 40 minutes before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson to start the third period. Hutchinson made nine stops, several of them very difficult.

”It’s the kind of game that gives you a sour taste in your mouth because we made a couple of big mistakes and they took advantage of it,“ said Little. ”But for most of the game I thought we outplayed them. You feel like you are a better team than that.

“Other than those mistakes it felt like we were in the game and we were a better team than them.”

Tampa Bay won three of four on its current five-game road swing. The team wraps up the trip Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg lost three of four during its five-game homestand. The Jets host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon.

NOTES: Jets LW Evander Kane, the club’s only banged-up player, was on the ice Friday morning with just his skates, helmet and gloves. The 23-year-old sniper tested the knee he injured early in the first period of Winnipeg’s season opener more than two weeks ago in Arizona when he collided with linemate C Mark Scheifele. There’s no word yet on his return. ... Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin, selected third overall in the 2013 NHL draft, registered his first career point on C Valtteri Filppula’s first goal of the season Tuesday in Calgary. ... The Jets had the third-most one-goal games in the NHL last season (46) but through six games this season didn’t have one. ... Missing from the Tampa Bay lineup on Friday were D Victor Hedman (broken finger), RW Ryan Callahan (lower body) and LW Alex Killorn (upper body). ... Winnipeg C Adam Lowry hit a major milestone against Carolina (3-1) on Tuesday in just his sixth career NHL game. He tipped in his first NHL goal, which turned out to be the game-winner.