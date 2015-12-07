Kopitar’s 400th assist helps Kings top Lightning

LOS ANGELES -- Darryl Sutter wasn’t immediately aware that center Anze Kopitar recorded his 400th career assist Sunday, but the Los Angeles Kings coach didn’t miss a beat when informed of the feat.

“That’s great if he could get 400 more,” Sutter deadpanned.

Kopitar earned the milestone on defenseman Brayden McNabb’s go-ahead goal, and the Kings won their fourth in a row with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced as the Kings (17-8-1) captured their fifth decision in the past six games. They have won six straight and 11 of their past 13 at home.

“I don’t think we had the best of starts, but we stuck with it,” Kopitar said. “Obviously, getting the first goal is very helpful and something that is the game plan going into the game.”

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy saved eight of 10 shots before Ben Bishop came on to replace him in the second period. Bishop finished with 17 saves on 18 shots as the Lightning (13-12-3) had their five-game unbeaten run against Pacific Division clubs end.

“We’ve got to do a little bit better than what we did,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I would sit here and say that Quick made a bunch of unreal saves, then I can say, ‘Hey, let’s pin it on the goaltender,’ but we didn’t make him have to work too hard.”

Center Andy Andreoff put the Kings up 1-0, ripping a shot from the top of the left circle after fielding a beautiful pass from center Nick Shore on a rush at 12:24 of the first period. It was Andreoff’s second goal of the season.

Tampa Bay center Brian Boyle scored 27 seconds into the second period to tie the score at 1. For Boyle, who scored for the second time in as many nights, it was his seventh goal of the season.

McNabb answered 12 seconds later with his first goal of the season, giving Los Angeles the lead again. Kopitar assisted with No. 400 despite losing his stick on the faceoff before McNabb gathered the puck off it and smoked a winner past Vasilevskiy.

Bishop, who left in the third period of the 4-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday after getting poked in the right eye by the stick of San Jose forward Tomas Hertl, replaced Vasilevskiy after McNabb’s goal.

“You never want to go in when someone is pulled, but that’s what (Cooper) wanted, so I just wanted to give the team a chance to win,” Bishop said. “I felt good; I could see fine.”

Left winger Milan Lucic made it 3-1, getting a stick on a pass from center Jeff Carter at 3:47 of the second. Lucic has 10 goals this season.

”We are finding ways to win,“ Quick said. ”Looking at this homestand, there were four really good hockey teams, and all four were playoff teams last year and we weren‘t, so we have something to prove when you are playing against those types of teams.

“We were fortunate to get eight points, but moving on, we have a big trip ahead of us. We have to leave it in the past and get ready for the next one.”

Tampa Bay had a five-on-three advantage for 70 seconds early in the second period but managed just one shot on goal and failed to score.

“Obviously, they have a couple of really skilled guys that can make some plays, but we just try to take as much ice as we can and obviously knock the puck down,” Kopitar said of defending the five-on-three. “Usually, when (Quick) is on, it’s a little bit easier, and tonight that was the case.”

Like the Lightning, the Kings were playing the second end of a back to back. Los Angeles earned a 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Staples Center on Saturday.

NOTES: Sunday marked the 25th anniversary of the NHL’s Board of Governors awarding expansion franchises to Tampa Bay and the Ottawa Senators. ... Kings D Drew Doughty, who entered the game ranked second in the league in ice time, played at least 29 minutes for the seventh game in a row. He finished plus-2 with an assist. ... Lightning F J.T. Brown was held without a point Sunday. He had six assists in the previous nine games, including his eighth of the season C Brian Boyle’s game-winning goal against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Tampa Bay RW Erik Condra and D Nikita Nesterov were scratched, while D Derek Forbort and C Trevor Lewis (upper body) were unavailable for Los Angeles. ... The Lightning are off until Thursday, when they host the Ottawa Senators. ... The Kings embark on a six-game road trip beginning Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. ... An announced crowd of 18,230 attended.