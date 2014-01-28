Preview: Lightning at Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning begin a four-game road trip when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday in the first meeting as new Atlantic Division foes. The third-place Maple Leafs are 6-1-1 in their last eight contests to stand seven points behind Tampa Bay, which is not losing any ground with three straight wins and points in five of six. The Lightning are eighth in the league in scoring defense, led by goalie Ben Bishop, and Toronto boasts 26 goals in its last seven outings.

Tampa Bay captain Martin St. Louis looks to extend his point streak to 11 games while linemates Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat continue to build cases for the Calder Trophy. The Maple Leafs must contain the Lightning trio, which has combined for 32 goals in the last 25 games since being put together. Phil Kessel is on track for his career-best numbers with 27 goals for Toronto, which visits Tampa Bay on Feb. 6.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (31-16-5): Johnson, who is coming off his first career hat trick in the 5-2 win over Colorado on Saturday, joins St. Louis and Palat with a combined plus-59 rating this season. Their success together will give coach Jon Cooper a difficult decision when he has to reconfigure his lines after the return of All Star Steven Stamkos from a broken tibia, which could be as soon as next week. Defenseman Victor Hedman collected three assists in each of the last two games and fellow blue-liner Mark Barberio has three goals in three contests.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (27-21-6): Toronto allowed 27 goals in the last eight games despite pocketing points in seven of them, including 12 in the last two that included an overtime defeat at Winnipeg on Saturday. Kessel has 54 points and James van Riemsdyk has 40 - already equaling his career high - to go along with 20 goals while the Maple Leafs search for more consistent secondary scoring. Nazem Kadri has three goals in his last 25 contests, Mason Raymond two in 18 and Joffrey Lupul only one in his last nine games.

1. Bishop is 12-1-3 in his previous 16 decisions and leads the league in save percentage at .934 while standing third in wins with 26.

2. The Maple Leafs are 9-of-34 on the power play over the last nine games and rank third in the league at 22.4 percent.

3. St. Louis is one assist shy of 600 for his career and has 964 points - one behind Maurice “Rocket” Richard for 85th on the league’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3