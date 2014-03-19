Preview: Lightning at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs stumbled at the end of a five-game road trip but will have no time to rest as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday in a matchup of teams fighting for a high seed in the Eastern Conference. The Maple Leafs lost at Detroit 3-2 on Tuesday to finish 2-3-0 on their five-game trek and drop three points behind Montreal for second place in the Atlantic Division. Toronto has won both meetings this season with the Lightning, who have a one-point advantage over the Maple Leafs and two games in hand.

The Lighting sputtered following the Olympic break, losing six of seven while dealing with the distractions of trade rumors surrounding leading scorer Martin St. Louis, who wound up being dealt to the New York Rangers. Tampa Bay rebounded from a five-game slide to rattle off three straight victories and earn points in the last five of a six-game homestand. “It wasn’t the way we wanted to start the homestand, but we finished strong,” forward Steven Stamkos said. “That’s what you need heading into a three-game road trip.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SUN (Tampa Bay), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (37-24-7): Ondrej Palat continued his stellar rookie campaign with a goal and an assist in Monday’s 4-3 victory over Vancouver, stretching his point streak to five games. The soon-to-be 23-year-old Palat has stepped up his game since St. Louis was shipped to New York, collecting four goals and five assists during his five-game run to give him 46 points on the season - putting him second in the rookie scoring race to Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon. Palat also has multiple points in 13 games this season - one more than No. 1 overall pick MacKinnon for tops among rookies.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (36-26-8): James Reimer made his second straight start in place of an injured Jonathan Bernier, but he didn’t exactly receive a ringing endorsement from coach Randy Carlyle - “I though he was OK. Just OK.” - in the 31-save effort against Detroit. A more pressing concern for Toronto has been its penchant for slow starts - the Maple Leafs have allowed their opponents to score at least the first two goals in three consecutive games. That has coincided with a slump by leading scorer Phil Kessel, who has been held without a point for four games to match his longest drought of the season.

OVERTIME:

1. Reimer is 2-3-0 with a 2.93 goals-against average in five starts versus Tampa Bay.

2. Lightning F Valtteri Filppula notched his 300th career point Monday and needs one goal to tie his career high of 23 set in 2011-12.

3. Maple Leafs F James van Riemsdyk scored Tuesday to boost his career-high total to 27 goals and end a seven-game drought.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Maple Leafs 2