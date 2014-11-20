Preview: Lightning at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs must pull themselves off the mat after two disparaging losses and their job doesn’t get any easier when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit Thursday. The Maple Leafs lost to the league’s worst team Buffalo 6-2 before allowing nine goals in a loss to Nashville at home on Tuesday and faces a Lightning team which is 8-2-1 in its last 11. “When you get beat like that in professional sports, it’s embarrassing,” Toronto captain Dion Phaneuf told reporters after the 9-2 loss.

Phaneuf will play his 700th NHL game and must revive a struggling Maple Leafs’ defense against Tampa Bay, which is second in the league in scoring. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who grew up in nearby Markham, Ont., has posted nine points in the last seven games and is among the league leaders with 22. Ben Bishop, who is 8-1-1 in his last 10 starts, was rested in Tampa Bay’s 5-2 loss Tuesday at the New York Islanders and should return to the lineup.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN4 (Toronto), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (13-5-2): Tampa Bay could not find the energy after an emotional 5-1 victory Monday against the New York Rangers and faded against the well-rested Islanders 24 hours later. Left wing Alex Killorn looks to have shaken off injury problems with two goals and three points in three games. Right wing Brett Connolly, who missed the last 12 games with an injury, could return with forward Cedric Paquette considered day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period Tuesday.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (9-8-2): Coach Randy Carlyle’s job may be in jeopardy if his team does not find the form that helped it beat Chicago, the New York Rangers and Boston earlier in the month. The Maple Leafs are 0-for-13 on the power play during their three-game slide and have given up 33.6 shots per contest – in the bottom four of the league. Phil Kessel continues to stand among the league leaders with 22 points while James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak have contributed 15 each.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs D Cody Franson has produced 13 points, placing him among the top 10 scorers among blue-liners in the league.

2. Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson registered at least a point in 14 of his 20 games and is second on the team with 21.

3. Toronto RW Richard Panik, who was claimed on waivers from the Lightning earlier this season, has three goals and an assist in 18 games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2