Preview: Lightning at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to extend their winning streak to three games after a rare week off when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Jonathan Bernier, who spent an 11-day conditioning stint in the American Hockey League after starting the season 0-8-1, is expected to return to face Tampa Bay.

Bernier posted three shutouts in four AHL games, and Toronto will need him to step up with James Reimer (groin) out indefinitely. “I just want to play better for the guys – that’s the bottom line,” Bernier told reporters. “Win or lose, I just want to play my game. I know I can make a difference in the locker room and on the ice.” The injury-plagued Lightning, who are down six forwards, knocked off Columbus 2-1 on Monday for their fourth win in six games. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a pending unrestricted free agent who grew up near Toronto, will face the media crush as he tries to snap a nine-game goal drought.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), Sportsnet Ontario, TVA (Toronto)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (15-13-3): Ben Bishop continued his stellar play with 25 saves in Monday’s victory and likely will get a night off in Toronto with Andrei Vasilevskiy back from a brief stint in the minors. Brian Boyle continues to produce in a supporting role with eight goals overall and three in the last five contests, including a game-winning shorthanded tally against Columbus. The Lightning don’t expect to get injured top-nine forwards Jonathan Drouin, Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson back Tuesday.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (10-13-5): Toronto knocked off St. Louis 4-1 on Dec. 5 with two goals from Nazem Kadri and edged New Jersey 3-2 in a shootout three days later, with Garret Sparks in net for both before the break. James van Riemsdyk leads a balanced offense with 17 points, defenseman Dion Phaneuf has notched 14 assists and Leo Komarov tops the team with 10 goals. Blue-liner Frank Corrado is expected to make his season debut after sitting out since being claimed off waivers from Vancouver on Oct. 6.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto LW Joffrey Lupul (eight goals) is back at practice after missing the last five games with a lower-body injury and could return soon.

2. The Lightning have successfully killed all 10 short-handed situation in their last four games.

3. The home team has won the last five meetings, including a 3-1 victory by the Maple Leafs on March 31.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2