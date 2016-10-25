Preview: Lightning at Maple Leafs

Many wondered after last season if Tuesday night would be the first game Steven Stamkos played against the team that drafted him in 2008. Stamkos surprised just about everyone by re-signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning for eight years and the captain looks to remain hot when he takes the ice near his home town in Toronto against the exciting young Maple Leafs.

The Markham, Ontario, native posted three goals and a pair of assists this season for the Lightning, who have won four of five overall to open the season without scoring in the first period and play the second contest of a six-game road trip Tuesday. Toronto poses a strong challenge after recording points in four of its first five contests with a lineup that includes six rookies. Last summer’s first-overall pick Auston Matthews leads the way with five goals and eight points for the Maple Leafs, who are showing their growing pains by giving up late leads. “We’ve managed to get points on the road and we could’ve won every game we’ve played in,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock told reporters after a 5-4 shootout loss Saturday in which his team coughed up a two-goal lead in the final minutes of regulation. “We’ve got to find a way to put away the other team, for sure. … but lots of positive things for us.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), Sportsnet 1, TVAS (Toronto)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (4-1-0): Tampa Bay produced their most complete game Saturday in the 4-1 victory over Ottawa after shuffling the forward lines but coach Jon Cooper told reporters it wasn’t changes, it was “how they played the game.” Vladisav Namestnikov had a goal and an assist after being moved to a line with Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov while the newly formed Alex Killorn-Valtteri Filppula-Brayden Point trio combined for four points (two goals). The Lightning have yet to get a goal from its defense corps, but the blue line group boasts six assists.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (1-1-3): William Nylander has nearly matched Matthews’ production in the first five games, registering three goals and four assists with a plus-3 rating after scoring twice Saturday. The 20-year-old, who was picked eighth overall by the Maple Leafs in 2014, averages almost four shots per game after notching six goals and seven assists in 22 games last season. Goalie Frederik Andersen is searching for his top form while sporting an .879 save percentage and giving up two overtime goals, but has yet to lose in regulation in his first four starts.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto placed LW Milan Michalek on waivers Monday and claimed F Ben Smith from Colorado.

2. The Lightning have killed off 12 straight power-play opportunities after giving up one 3:12 into the season against Detroit.

3. Tampa Bay won four of five meetings last season, but lost the last matchup in Toronto 4-1 on March 15.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3