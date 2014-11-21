Van Riemsdyk scores twice as Leafs top Lightning

TORONTO -- Coach Randy Carlyle was already looking ahead after his Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a nasty three-game losing streak in which they were outscored 17-5.

“We’re not over the hump yet,” Carlyle said after the Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 Thursday night. “On Saturday, we’re going to play a Detroit Red Wings hockey club that really dominated us the last time we were in this building. (The next night,) we went to Detroit and lost with 10 seconds left on a tough play. So we owe them, and that was our message after the game that our preparation starts now for Saturday.”

The Red Wings beat the Leafs 4-1 in Toronto and 1-0 in overtime in Detroit on Oct. 17-18.

On Thursday, left winger James van Riemsdyk scored twice as the Maple Leafs took some of the edge off a 9-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

It was the second loss in a row for the Lightning.

“We executed like it was the first day of training camp,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We play a speed game; that’s what puts teams on their heels. When we’re playing slow and we’re not executing, we’re in trouble.”

Right wingers David Clarkson and Richard Panik and defenseman Roman Polak also scored for the Maple Leafs (10-8-2).

Centers Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning (13-6-2).

“It was nice for us to put that little streak, whatever you want to call it, the bad play behind us,” van Riemsdyk said. “And now we have to build on this and try to find some consistency.”

Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves in the Toronto goal, while Tampa Bay goaltender Ben Bishop made 16 stops.

The Lightning removed Bishop for an extra attacker with more than five minutes left in the third, to positive effect. Stamkos scored his 13th of the season at 15:47.

”It’s kind of the new trend here, I didn’t think much of it,“ Bishop said of the move to remove him so soon. ”We needed goals, and it seemed to work.

“I thought we played a decent game. I thought they capitalized on the chances they had. They didn’t have many, but when they did, they capitalized. That was the difference in the game. We’re not going to score five every time, but every once in a while, you have to step up and win one 2-1, but tonight wasn’t the night.”

Bishop returned to the ice for the faceoff after the goal but left again when the Lightning had the puck in the Maple Leafs’ zone.

Polak scored into an empty net with 7.4 seconds left to restore the three-goal margin.

“It’s one game, we’ve just got to keep building on that,” Maple Leafs defenseman Stephane Robidas said.

The Maple Leafs got off to a fast start, taking the lead at 1:29 of the first period.

Clarkson fired home his sixth goal of the season from the slot on a pass from center Daniel Winnik.

The Maple Leafs failed to score when they had a two-man advantage for 51 seconds late in the first period. Defenseman Radko Gudas was sent off for tripping, and then center Brian Boyle received a minor for high-sticking.

With Boyle still in the penalty box, the Lightning tied the game on Killorn’s fifth goal of the season, a short-handed effort at 18:50. The 45-foot wrist shot resulted from a neutral-zone turnover by Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner.

The Leafs regained the lead at 2:45 of the second period on the fourth goal of the season by Panik, a former member of the Lightning. Panik put in a backhand from the slot after intercepting a weak clearing flip from behind the net by Lightning defenseman Matt Carle.

The Leafs took a 3-1 lead at 12:31 of the second. Van Riemsdyk emerged with the puck from a scramble along the boards in the neutral zone, skated down the left wing and scored on a wrist shot.

Toronto bumped the margin to 4-1 when van Riemsdyk scored his ninth of the season nearly three minutes later on a power play, putting in the rebound after a shot by right winger Phil Kessel. Lightning left winger Brenden Morrow was off for holding.

“We played smart and stuck to our system,” van Riemsdyk said.

NOTES: RW Brett Connolly (leg) returned to the Lightning lineup for the first time since Oct. 24 after missing 12 games. ... C Cedric Paquette (foot) sat out after blocking a shot in the loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. He is considered day-to-day. ... D Victor Hedman (finger fracture) participated in the Lightning’s morning skate Thursday for the first time since his injury on Oct. 18. He is 10-14 days from a return to the lineup. ... LW Joffrey Lupul (hand), LW David Booth (foot) and RW Brandon Kozun (ankle) all participated in the Maple Leafs skate on Thursday but were not available against the Lightning. ... The Leafs end a three-game homestand with a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... The Lightning start a three-game homestand Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.