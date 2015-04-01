Kadri, Maple Leafs surprise Lightning

TORONTO -- The Tampa Bay Lightning admitted it was tough to get going against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday following an emotional win over the Montreal Canadiens the previous night.

The result was an upset win for the home team. Leafs center Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist as Toronto defeated Tampa Bay 3-1 at Air Canada Centre.

The Lightning (47-24-7) remain one point behind the Canadiens in the race for Atlantic Division title, and Montreal has a game in hand after taking the night off Tuesday.

”We’ve got a lot to play for,“ Lightning center Brian Boyle said. ”We’ve got to play for home ice. That was an emotional game (Monday) night, for sure, takes a little out of you. There’s not many games left, so we need to find a way to find that energy.

“We’ve got to be consistent.”

Tampa Bay lost for the third time in four games.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Maple Leafs

Toronto (29-42-6) recorded back-to-back victories for the first time since Feb. 21-26.

Left winger David Booth and defenseman Morgan Rielly also scored for the Leafs, while Toronto goaltender James Reimer made 40 saves.

Reimer entered Tuesday’s action 2-12-0 in his previous 20 appearances to go along with a 3.25 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage. He earned consecutive victories for the first time since Dec. 10 and Dec. 14.

“We’re just playing a little more fundamentally sound and less turnovers,” Kadri said. “And our goalie, Reims, played terrific tonight. Obviously, timely saves are huge for any team that struggles.”

Right winger Ryan Callahan scored for Tampa Bay. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

”It’s a tough one, we didn’t play very well,“ said Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who finished with a minus-2 rating in the loss. ”Back-to-back, injuries, you could say all you want, but I still think we could’ve won that game if we played the way we know how to win.

“Tough to go down in the hole 2-zip early, we just weren’t prepared to play.”

Kadri opened the scoring on a power play, redirecting a shot by left winger Joakim Lindstrom for his 17th goal of the season. Defenseman TJ Brennan picked up his first point as a member of the Leafs with an assist on the goal. Kadri snapped a five-game goal drought.

“I felt way better today. I mean, that’s typical,” said Kadri, who was playing in his second game after serving a four-game suspension. “It’s natural to feel a little rusty in the first game (back). It was nice to start the game and get the first shift out of the way. I had a couple of early opportunities, and every time you get an opportunity to have some chances early, it gives you confidence for the rest of the game.”

Booth gave the Leafs a 2-0 lead at 12:03 of the opening period when he beat a screened Vasilevskiy for his seventh of the season.

The 2-0 lead was the first for the Leafs since March 9. Toronto also held a lead after two periods for the first time since March 9 -- a game the Leafs lost in overtime 4-3 to the New York Islanders.

Callahan got the Lightning on the board by putting home the rebound of left winger Ondrej Palat’s shot at 18:04 of the first. The Lightning dropped to 23-3-0 this season when Callahan scores. With his assist on the goal, Palat became the fourth Lightning player to hit the 60-point mark this season.

Rielly gave the Leafs a 3-1 lead 24 seconds into the third period, beating Vasilevskiy short side for his eighth of the season.

“We laid a lot on the table (Monday) night,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We haven’t had the greatest success this year in back-to-backs on the second night. I think this was a collective effort of why we lost this game from the goaltender all the way out to the forwards.”

With the win, the Leafs split the season series with the Lightning, each team winning twice.

NOTES: Lightning D Victor Hedman missed the game due to a lower-body injury sustained during Monday night’s win in Montreal. D Slater Koekkoek made his NHL debut in Hedman’s place. ... Lightning C Tyler Johnson missed his second game due to an upper-body injury. ... Tampa Bay clinched a playoff spot for a second consecutive season Monday. ... Leafs C Leo Komarov played in his 100th career NHL game. ... Toronto RW Brandon Kozun was a healthy scratch.