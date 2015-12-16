Lightning slip by Leafs in OT

TORONTO -- Steven Stamkos has gone 10 straight games without a goal.

The scoring slump by the Tampa Bay Lightning’s star center has not stopped his team from winning, however.

The Lightning won their second game in a row when center Vladislav Namestnikov scored at 2:01 of overtime for a comeback 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

“It was awesome,” Namestnikov said. “We showed no quit, and that’s how good teams play. It’s encouraging.”

It was the sixth win during Stamkos’ 10-game slump.

Namestnikov skated down the left wing to score his sixth goal of the season for the Lightning (16-13-3) who trailed 3-1 during the second period.

”I ache for the kid,“ Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Stamkos. ”I know he’s been trying so hard. Pucks that normally go in for him haven’t been going in right now.

“He’s been used to scoring goals at a high rate for a long time and he’s in a little tough stretch. Ultimately, he’s going to score goals and when he starts it’s going to be in bunches. The fact we’re holding our head above water without him scoring is a good sign for us.”

The presence of Stamkos at Air Canada Centre created considerable attention because he can be a free agent at the end of the season and he is from the Toronto area.

“Time will tell,” Stamkos said of his contract status, while saying that he is focused on winning and trying to be more productive with the Lightning.

The Leafs were coming off a six-day break while the Lightning played Monday, winning 2-1 in Columbus.

“It was a big win,” Stamkos said. “These guys haven’t played in a while. We didn’t want to use it as an excuse, but I think we had some guys that had some tired legs. But we battled back, we let (Vasilevskiy) get some big saves at the end.”

Right winger Nikita Kucherov, defenseman Anton Stralman, right winger Mike Blunden and center Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Tampa Bay.

Center Tyler Bozak, left winger James van Riemsdyk, defenseman Morgan Rielly and center Daniel Winnik scored for Toronto.

“I just thought we were a little too inconsistent the whole game,” van Riemsdyk said. “When you don’t play a full 60 (minutes), you give teams like that chances to get back into the game and obviously they took advantage of the chance they got.”

Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 22 saves and remains winless in 10 start this season.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots.

The Maple Leafs, who led 3-1 during the second period, took a 3-2 lead into the third.

Blunden tied the game for the Lightning at 5:56 of the third period with his first goal of the season, cutting in front of the goal from the left wing.

The Lightning took a 4-3 lead at 6:32 of the third on the fourth goal of the season by Marchessault.

Winnik tied the game for Toronto from the slot for his third goal of the season at 13:28 of the third.

The Lightning opened the scoring. Kucherov split the Leafs’ defense at 2:59 of the first period for his 12th goal of the season.

The Maple Leafs tied the game at 10:40 of the first on the 100th career goal, and fifth of the season, by Bozak, who knocked in a rebound from a shot by van Riemsdyk on a power play. Stralman was serving a minor penalty for delay of game.

Bozak set up van Riemsdyk for his ninth goal of the season with a pass into the crease at 18:03 of the first period, and Toronto led 2-1. Right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau picked up his second assist of the game.

The Lightning had a two-man advantage for 1:16 during the second period but could not score. Shortly after the second Maple Leafs penalty expired, Toronto took a 3-1 lead. Marchessault broke his stick on a shot attempt that set up a Toronto two-on-one, and Rielly scored his fourth goal of the season at 11:34.

The Lightning pulled one back at 19:24 when Stralman scored his third goal of the season.

“We had enough,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “I didn’t like to see us give up that goal going into the third. To me, we should be able to look after the puck better than that in that situation. And obviously, we battled back to get four. I would have liked to win in overtime. We didn‘t.”

NOTES: Toronto RW Joffrey Lupul (lower body) returned to the lineup after a five-game absence. ... Maple Leafs G Jonathan Bernier, who started Tuesday night, returned from a 10-day conditioning stint in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies, where he posted three shutouts in four games. ... Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson (undisclosed), LW Jonathan Drouin (lower body), LW Ondrej Palat (lower body), C Cedric Paquette (upper body) and RW Erik Condra (lower body) did not play Tuesday. ... Maple Leafs D Frank Corrado played his first game since being claimed from Vancouver on Oct. 6. ... The Lightning end a three-game trip when they visit the Washington Capitals on Friday. The Maple Leafs play their next game on Thursday at home against the San Jose Sharks.