Bernier, Leafs shut down Lightning

TORONTO -- This time it was the Toronto Maple Leafs that struck Lightning. Literally.

The Maple Leafs, last in the National Hockey League, beat some quality teams in recent games. On Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre, they added the Tampa Bay Lightning to that list, posting a 4-1 victory.

Two nights before in Detroit, the Leafs blanked the Red Wings, who are fighting to make it into the playoffs, 1-0.

Toronto (24-34-11) yielded a total of two goals in the two games, both with Jonathan Bernier in net. The embattled netminder is showing signs that his game is improving. He finished with 26 saves Tuesday.

The Lightning (40-25-5) fell into third place in the Atlantic Division with 85 points. The Florida Panthers earned a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens to gain sole possession of first with 87 points. The Boston Bruins are in second with 86 points after a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Boston played its 71st game, while Tampa Bay and Florida have both played 70.

The Leafs received goals from defenseman Connor Carrick, right winger Ben Smith, center Zach Hyman and right winger P.A. Parenteau. Hyman and Parenteau’s goals were empty-netters.

Carrick and Smith were acquired in deals prior to the trade deadline -- Carrick from the Washington Capitals and Smith from the San Jose Sharks. They were basically throw-ins. Both recorded their first goals of the season.

Brian Boyle had the Lightning’s goal, tying the game 1-1 at 6:33 of the third period after Carrick’s goal at 13:34 of the second. Smith gave Toronto the go-ahead marker less three minutes after Boyle’s goal.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has started in net for all four games Tampa Bay has played against Toronto this year, did his best, making some acrobatic saves in the third. He wound up stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced.

“Obviously, the guys are playing hard and doing a good job,” Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “I know Bernier has been better here these last couple of games. The penalty kill has been good. Bringing Hyman here and Smith and (Brooks) Laich has helped our penalty kill, so that’s been a positive thing for us.”

Bernier felt his team played well overall, especially the first two periods.

“I think we panicked a bit in the third period, but we were able to get that big second goal there,” he said.

Smith went almost a year between NHL goals.

“It felt really good to put up some points,” said Smith, who also had an assist and was named the game’s first star. “I‘m going to work every day no matter what. It’s always nice to be able to contribute in other way, whatever that is, in any essence of the game.”

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who is set to become a free agent in the offseason unless he and the team come to an agreement on a new deal, failed to register a point. He came into the game with a goal in eight of his past 13 games and a total of 13 points in that span.

There was a brief “We want Stamkos” chant among the crowd, the belief being that Stamkos, who is from the Toronto area, will sign with the Leafs if he becomes a free agent. Stamkos, who had two minor penalties in the game, was noticeably disappointed with the loss.

“We just came out flat,” he said. “It’s not easy in this league to generate offense if you don’t put the work in, if you don’t execute, you don’t make passes on the tape, you don’t hit the net, you don’t capitalize on power plays. It’s tough. You want to win, and when things aren’t going well, you’re not going to be happy. We had some good looks in the third, but we didn’t get it done. We can’t come out with an effort like that.”

Ryan Callahan said the Lightning didn’t play a complete game.

“It’s too much inconsistency right now,” he said. “We have some good games and some bad games. At this time of the year, you can’t do that. A loss is a loss; it doesn’t matter against who in the standings. They are a good and talented team. There’s a lot of young guys that are hungry.”

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said: “One team came out to win a hockey game, and the other team came out thinking they were going to win a hockey game. That was it.”

NOTES: C Zach Hyman, C William Nylander and RW Nikita Soshnikov played their ninth games for the Maple Leafs and await whether they will remain with the team or be returned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. If the Leafs keep the three with the parent team, it will burn a year of their entry-level contracts by playing 10 games in the NHL. Leaf coach Mike Babcock already was quoted as saying Hyman and Soshnikov are “here to stay.” ... Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov returned to the lineup after leaving midway through a 4-0 win over Columbus on Sunday when sucker-punched by Blue Jackets D Dalton Prout. The NHL handed Prout a one-game suspension on Tuesday. ... Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy entered the game having played three times against the Leafs this season and three times against the Leafs’ AHL team while with the Syracuse Crunch. ... RW Mike Blunden played his second game since recalled from Syracuse. ... Lightning injuries: C Valtteri Filpulla (upper body), C Cedric Paquette (lower body). Leaf injuries: D Matt Hunwick (sports hernia), LW Joffrey Lupul (sports hernia), C Tyler Bozak (upper body), C Byron Froese (broken hand) and LW James Van Riemsdyk (foot).