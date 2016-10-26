Stamkos, Lightning storm past Leafs

TORONTO -- Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper has noticed his captain shooting the puck more frequently six games into the 2016-17 season. The result has been a hot start for Steven Stamkos.

Stamkos scored twice and added two assists on Tuesday night as the Lightning thumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3.

Though a small sample size, Stamkos' shooting percentage is up (21.7 percent) from last season, when he scored 36 goals on 216 shots (16.7 percent).

"When someone of his caliber keeps shooting pucks, a lot of good things are going to happen and that's what's happening for him," said Cooper. "I'm sure he's feeling a little bit better about his contract situation right now than he was a year ago, but I think it was good for him to play in the World Cup."

Nikita Kucherov notched his first career four-point night with a goal and three assists while Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman, Vladislav Namestnikov and Jonathan Drouin also scored for the Lightning (5-1-0). Ben Bishop made 40 saves.

With the four points, the 26-year-old Stamkos now has 18 goals and 20 assists in 31 career games against Toronto.

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs on the board in the second period. James van Riemsdyk and Auston Matthews pulled Toronto (1-2-3) to within two in the third, but that was as close as the Leafs would get.

Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots in the loss.

"There's no sense feeling sorry for yourself," said Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock. "I came here today and I expected to win. So, I'm going to come here Thursday and expect to win, too.

"There's no sense going home and feeling sorry for yourself, that's a waste of time. Those people paid good money to watch our team play and we didn't do a good enough job."

Stamkos reportedly met with the Maple Leafs before re-signing with the Lightning in the offseason. On Tuesday, amidst boos from the 19,449 in attendance, he opened the scoring by beating Andersen on a partial break 1:19 into the first period.

"Since coming off the leg injury and then obviously with what happened at the end of last year, I think it obviously helped playing at the World Cup and getting some games under your belt," Stamkos said of his early success. "Feeling confident and I think this year too, with no distractions, coming to the rink with a clear mind -- it all helps."

After Killorn gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead, Stamkos found the back of the net for the second time in the period, one-timing an Andrej Sustr feed past Andersen for his fifth of the season.

Hedman made it 4-0, picking up the rebound off a Stamkos feed and beating Andersen for his first of the season.

Bishop lost his two front teeth after taking a Peter Holland shot off the mask in the second period. The Lightning goaltender was attended to on the ice by a team trainer and switched to a backup mask but remained in the game.

"Shot came in and knocked my two front teeth out. They were already crowns so at least I already had that going for me," Bishop joked. "It wasn't too painful or anything like that. Trying to be like (the players), I guess. They lose teeth all the time. I was all right and there was no reason to leave the game."

Nylander scored Toronto's first goal, putting a Nazem Kadri feed past a sprawling Bishop for his fourth of the season at 19:03 of the second period.

At 6:45 of the third, Stamkos set up Kucherov, who beat Andersen glove-side with a rocket of a shot for his first of the season.

Van Riemsdyk redirected a Nikita Zaitsev point shot for his third of the season, and Matthews netted his team-leading sixth, pulling the Mape Leafs to within 5-3.

However, with Mitch Marner serving a double minor for high-sticking, Namestnikov and Drouin scored 46 seconds apart.

"It's frustrating for sure, but it's a long season," said Matthews. "You've got to take it day-by-day, stay positive in this room. Guys in this room have gone through this before. There's no doubt in our minds we're going to get out of it."

NOTES: Maple Leafs LW Milan Michalek was assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies after clearing waivers on Tuesday afternoon. ... Lightning RW Ryan Callahan missed his sixth game of the season as he continues to recover from offseason hip surgery. ... Toronto C/RW Ben Smith made his return to the Maple Leafs after being claimed off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The 28-year-old appeared in 16 games with Toronto last season before signing with the Avalanche in the offseason. ... Tampa Bay D Andrej Sustr dressed in his 200th career NHL game on Tuesday night.