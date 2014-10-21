Oilers edge Lightning for first win of season

EDMONTON, Alberta -- It took six games, but the Edmonton Oilers picked up their first win of the season Monday.

Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins snapped a tie with 3:25 remaining, and the Oilers upset the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 at Rexall Place.

Edmonton (1-4-1) survived a major scare when Tampa Bay right winger Brett Connolly scored to tie it 2-2 with six minutes left in regulation. However, Nugent-Hopkins secured the victory when he put one in off the post for his first goal of the season.

“There were a lot of moments in the night when we felt good,” Oilers right winger Jordan Eberle said. “Even when they scored, we didn’t sink down. And I loved the crowd tonight, they just give us so much energy when they’re cheering and we’re coming out of the tunnel, it really lifts our team up.”

In what looked like a lopsided matchup between the seventh- and 30th-place teams in the team (and the Lightning’s fourth-ranked offense vs. the Oilers’ 25th-ranked offense), Tampa Bay struggled all over the ice.

Needless to say, losing to the last-place team in the NHL didn’t sit all that well with the visitors.

”We have to be better,“ Lightning goalie Ben Bishop said. ”We can’t come out and play like this on the road and expect to win. We had too many breakdowns all over the ice. We showed some fight in the third, but it still wasn’t even close enough to win in this league.

“We just weren’t making any plays. Any time we had the puck, we turned it back over. We gave up more odd-man rushes tonight than we have had all season. We have to be better.”

Oilers goaltender Ben Scrivens (22 saves) and the shutdown defensive pair of Mark Fayne and Martin Marincin kept the NHL’s hottest goal scorer, center Steve Stamkos, without a point. Meanwhile, the line of Eberle, Nugent-Hopkins and left winger Taylor Hall won the battle of skill, producing two goals.

“Those kind of guys really make you play your best, and I thought we did a good job of handling them tonight,” said Nugent-Hopkins, who played 21 minutes in the win. “The top guys definitely take a lot of responsibility on themselves and put the pressure on themselves. You try and go out there every night and perform. When the top players are the top players every night, that’s when we’re going to be an excellent team.”

After a scoreless first period, the Lightning jumped on top when a centering pass banked in off Oilers defenseman Justin Schultz’s skate at 1:22 of the second period. The goal was credited to Tampa Bay center Brian Boyle.

Edmonton responded with a fluke of its own three minutes later when a Schultz backhander that was headed wide banked in off the knob of Bishop’s stick.

The Oilers took their first lead of the game at 14:57 of the second when Fayne sent Taylor Hall in on a breakaway. The left winger was hauled down from behind, but he scored with a backhand deke on the ensuing penalty shot for his fourth goal in five games.

“Tonight was one game, another step in the right direction, but those winning habits don’t come overnight,” Scrivens said. “It takes a lot of repetition for them to be second nature, and we have a long way to go, but this was a good step.”

Bishop finished with 20 saves for the Lightning (3-2-1).

Edmonton’s victory leaves the Carolina Hurricanes (0-2-2) as the NHL’s lone winless team.

”I’d say we looked like a winless club tonight,“ Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. ”In the third, I thought we played desperate. If we had played that way in the first two periods, who knows how the game turns out.

“(The Oilers) got some breaks, but they earned them. I‘m not sure for a couple of periods that we earned ours.”

NOTES: The Lightning sustained a major blow when they learned that D Victor Hedman is out for four to six weeks. He needs surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand, an injury he sustained while blocking a shot Saturday in Vancouver. ... Tampa Bay LW Jonathan Drouin, the third overall draft pick in 2013, joined the team after a brief AHL conditioning stint and made his NHL debut after C Alex Killorn slid into the boards and was injured at the morning skate. Drouin was out due to a broken thumb. ... Oilers G Viktor Fasth, out with a groin injury, is back on the ice practicing. There were fears he would be lost for six weeks, but the injury isn’t as severe as the one that kept him out for almost all of last season.