Lightning benefit from bounces for rare win in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Tampa Bay Lightning secured a rare road win against Edmonton on Friday night with considerable help from the snakebitten Oilers.

The Lightning scored three third-period goals, all of them going in off Oilers players, to post a 3-2 victory, their first win in Rexall Place since 2007.

”We’ll take it any way we can right now,“ said Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, who made 24 saves. ”We haven’t been getting goals the regular way, so we’ll take them any way.

“We had a really good third period, we talked about it, the guys really wanted it and I think they deserved it.”

The Oilers were up 2-0 in the third period and seemed to have the game under control before things got crazy.

Winger Nikita Kucherov closed the gap to 2-1 three minutes in when his point shot deflected off Oilers defenseman Brandon Davidson.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Oilers

Another own goal tied it 2-2, with Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman getting credit after left winger Taylor Hall pretty much one-timed the puck into his own net while trying to break up a two-on-one at 14:50.

And Tampa Bay center Steve Stamkos got credit for a goal that banked in off Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

”When the only goals that they score go off of our guys, there is nothing you can do in games like that,“ Oilers goalie Cam Talbot said. ”I thought we played well enough that we should have won that game, but they got the bounces and we didn‘t.

“It’s extremely frustrating. Especially where we are in the standings. We need every point that we can get. When points slip away like that when you are doing the right things for most of the game, that is tough to swallow.”

Defenseman Justin Schultz and left winger Benoit Pouliot scored for Edmonton (17-22-3), but its offense dried up after that -- at least when it came to scoring on the other team.

The Lightning, not surprisingly, think luck had little to do with the win. Rather, they believe they were pressing hard in the third period and were simply rewarded for their efforts.

“The three goals went off Edmonton players, but we were directing pucks to the net, we were driving the net, we were hungry down there and I think that was the mood after the second,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We wanted to funnel pucks down to the net and fortunately we got three.”

The Lightning, with one win in the previous four games, needed this one as badly as Edmonton did.

”We knew that we were working a lot harder and competing a lot harder than we were in previous games,“ Stamkos said. ”That was the mentality heading into this game. We talked about it, we executed it and we stuck with it.

“You earn you breaks and we had goals of caroms, but that’s the way it goes when you’re believing in yourselves. We didn’t quit and we got rewarded. Good things happen when you get the puck to the net and we made some nice plays and we earned it.”

Oilers coach Todd McLellan wasn’t prepared to dismiss the loss as simple luck, either.

”We had three pucks go off us into our net with a 2-0 lead, so that part is disappointing, maybe a little bit of puck luck that didn’t go our way,“ he said. ”We didn’t score enough to outplay our blunders around the net and as a result we ended up losing.

”But in some of those situations, before it got to the goal, we had a bad pinch, a faceoff we won and made a soft play ... that’s the disappointing part.

“It’s an indication that we still have a long way to go as a team.”

NOTES: Oilers RW Iiro Pakarinen returned to the lineup after missing three games under the NHL concussion protocol. Pakarinen’s return resulted in RW Jujhar Khaira being returned to AHL Bakersfield after a 12-game stint in the NHL. ... LW Taylor Hall was named to the NHL All-Star Game on the strength of 41 points in his first 41 games. ... Edmonton’s power play goal was the first that Tampa Bay has given up in eight games. ... Tampa G Ben Bishop allowed two or fewer goals in 22 of his first 31 games. He and C Steve Stamkos were named to the 2016 NHL All-Star Game. ... Tampa RW Ryan Callahan, who left their previous game in the third period with a lower-body issue, returned to the lineup.