Lightning 4, Panthers 3 (SO): Steven Stamkos recorded a goal and an assist before notching the winner in the fourth round of the shootout as visiting Tampa Bay edged Florida for its third straight victory.

Captain Martin St. Louis and defenseman Radko Gudas also scored for the Lightning and Valtteri Filppula converted in the first round of the shootout. Ryan Malone chipped in with a pair of assists for Tampa Bay while Anders Lindback had 29 saves for his first victory - ending the game by smothering defenseman Dmitry Kulikov’s shootout attempt.

Shawn Matthias scored in the first period while Brad Boyes and Nick Bjugstad each recorded goals in the third for Florida, which has won only once in its last seven games. Boyes also converted in the third round of the shootout and Jacob Markstrom turned aside 25 shots for the Panthers, who were 0-for-4 on the power play.

Stamkos set up St. Louis for a tap-in goal 41 seconds in and doubled the lead less than four minutes later, knocking home a big rebound from the right circle. Matthias cut into the deficit with 6:12 left in the opening period, backhanding a rebound behind Lindback for his first of the season.

Gudas extended the lead on the power play at 9:58 of the second with a shot from the point that deflected past Markstrom and off Florida defenseman Mike Weaver. Bjugstad pulled the Panthers within a goal 5:39 into the third, deflecting Scottie Upshall’s shot between Lindback’s pads, and Boyes stole the puck in close and tied it 3:12 later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gudas received a game misconduct with 7:09 left in the second period after he reacted to Upshall squirting water on him from the bench by slamming his stick on the boards. … Florida’s leading scorer LW Tomas Fleischmann (nine points) was a late scratch due to an illness. … Boyes’ shootout goal was the 33rd of his career, tying him with Detroit’s Pavel Datsyuk for the most among active players.