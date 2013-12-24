Lightning 6, Panthers 1: Captain Martin St. Louis recorded a goal and two assists while rookie J.T. Brown scored twice as visiting Tampa Bay pulled away from Florida for its fifth consecutive victory.

Valtteri Filppula collected a goal and an assist, defenseman Victor Hedman had three helpers and Nikita Kucherov added two for the Lightning. Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson also tallied while Ben Bishop turned aside 28 shots for his 20th victory of the season.

Former Tampa Bay left wing Sean Bergenheim scored the only goal for the Panthers, who have dropped two straight after winning five in a row. Scott Clemmensen, who came in with four consecutive wins, made 30 saves as Florida fell to 0-2-1 against the Lightning this season.

Lightning defenseman Matt Carle’s poor clearing pass deflected off Aleksander Barkov directly to Bergenheim, who beat Bishop from the slot 18:56 into the game. Tampa Bay answered 19 seconds later when Filppula found Killorn in front and he flipped it past Clemmensen.

Johnson gave Tampa Bay the lead for good, knocking home Hedman’s shot that caromed off the backboards to him at the right post 3:22 into the second. Filppula added another on a 5-on-3 power play, sweeping home a loose puck in front at 8:01 and St. Louis converted a Ondrej Palat cross-ice pass 4:06 later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: St. Louis moved past Hall of Fame D Chris Chelios (948) and into 90th place on the all-time scoring list with 949 points. … Florida D Erik Gudbranson will be out indefinitely after undergoing orbital bone surgery Monday. Gudbranson was injured at Winnipeg on Friday. … Tampa Bay D Eric Brewer was scratched due to an upper-body injury and D Sami Salo was lost during the game Monday, also with an upper-body injury.