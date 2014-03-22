Preview: Lightning at Penguins

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to extend their winning streak to six games, cap a perfect road trip and end their frustration against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Lightning eliminated the Penguins in the first round of the 2010-11 playoffs and won the first game afterward, but have allowed 41 goals while losing the last eight meetings – including two this season. Pittsburgh has lost three of its last four, including an overtime decision in the final second against Detroit on Thursday.

The Lightning boasts 28 goals during a seven-game points streak (5-0-2) after posting a 5-3 victory against Toronto on Wednesday and a 5-4 triumph versus Ottawa the following night. Pittsburgh owns the second-most points in the Eastern Conference with 95 while Tampa Bay is third with 85 while holding a two-point lead over Montreal for second in the Atlantic Division. The Penguins are 25-5-2 at home and the Lightning have 19 road wins.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, SunSports (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (39-24-7): Valtteri Filppula has recorded three goals and eight assists during a seven-game point streak and has 23 tallies – tying his career high. Filppula has picked up his play since joining new linemates Ryan Callahan and Ondrej Palat a few games after the trade of former captain Martin St. Louis and leads the team’s active skaters with 52 points. Teddy Purcell rejoined captain Steven Stamkos on another line with rookie Tyler Johnson against Ottawa and snapped a 19-game goal drought with two tallies.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (45-19-5): Pittsburgh also gave up a third-period lead in the loss to Detroit on Thursday and has yielded 14 goals during a 1-2-1 stretch, which should add to the focus against the Lightning. Captain Sidney Crosby has been kept off the scoresheet in three of the last four contests, but is closing in on his first 100-point season since 2009-10 with a league-leading 91. Evgeni Malkin snapped a three-game point drought with two goals against Detroit and has scored 16 times in 26 career games against Tampa Bay.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh RW Lee Stempniak has two goals and five assists in his first eight outings since being acquired from Calgary at the trade deadline.

2. Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop and Pittsburgh G Marc Andre Fleury have 34 victories apiece, one shy of the league lead.

3. Penguins rookie D Olli Maatta has recorded 28 points with a plus-8 rating overall. The 19-year-old has played at least 20 minutes in 11 of the last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Lightning 3