Penguins 6, Lightning 3: Steve Downie registered his first two-goal performance in nearly three years and captain Sidney Crosby collected four assists as Pittsburgh defeated visiting Tampa Bay for the 11th time in 12 games.

Evgeni Malkin and Andrew Ebbett each contributed a goal and an assist while Chris Kunitz and defenseman Christian Ehrhoff also tallied for the Penguins, who have won two straight after a four-game winless streak. Blue-liner Kris Letang added two assists and Thomas Greiss turned aside 32 shots in his first game since Dec. 13.

Defenseman Victor Hedman notched a goal and an assist while Brian Boyle and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. Ondrej Palat notched two assists and Ben Bishop allowed three goals on 10 shots before Evgeni Nabokov came on to make 16 saves for Tampa Bay.

Kunitz scored a power-play goal off a rebound 1:56 into the game before Ebbett retrieved a loose puck in the slot after Malkin’s shot hit the post and flipped it over Bishop at 6:50 of the first period. Malkin’s goal off a turnover at 13:39 made it 3-0 and chased Bishop, but Boyle answered 92 seconds later by knocking in a loose puck after a scramble in front of the net.

Hedman banked in a shot off Greiss from below the end line 12:48 into the second session before Ehrhoff scored from the top of the slot with 2:53 to go in the period. Killorn swept a shot around Greiss with 8:42 remaining to trim the deficit to one, but Downie took a pass from Crosby in the slot, side-stepped a fallen Hedman and scored 34 seconds later before tallying into an empty net to cap his first two-goal effort since Feb. 12, 2012 - against Pittsburgh while with Tampa Bay.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Penguins acquired LW David Perron from Edmonton for C Rob Klinkhammer and a 2015 first-round draft pick. Perron could make his debut Saturday against Montreal. … Ebbett scored his first goal since March 14, 2013, when he was a member of the Vancouver Canucks. … Tampa Bay D Jason Garrison returned to the lineup after missing four games with an undisclosed injury. … Paul Devorski was the lone referee after Mike Leggo left the game due to illness in the first period.